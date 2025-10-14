Evolve Grips Awarded Australia's International Good Design Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation

Evolve Grips - ergonomic gym grips Evolve Grips on dumbbells Evolve Grips on a barbell

Evolve Grips has been awarded a prestigious Australian Good Design Award, recognising excellence in design for their ergonomic gym grips.

Evolve Grips are the next generation of thick grips for resistance training” — Australian Good Design Award Juror

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolve Grips is excited to announce that it has been recognised with a prestigious Australian Good Design Award in the Sport and Lifestyle Product Design category for their ergonomic gym grips.The Australian Good Design Awards is one of the world’s longest-running international design award programs, and has announced this year’s winners as part of the Official Good Design Awards Week. This year’s theme, “Design for Better”, underscores the vital role design plays, and the Awards showcase how design has the power to drive positive change for people, planet, and prosperity.Evolve Grips Wins Australian Good Design AwardIn partnership with SOS Product Design, Evolve Grips has revolutionised the fitness industry, challenging the traditional cylindrical design of fitness equipment. Their ergonomic gym grips provide all the benefits of conventional thick grip training, such as increased muscle activation and grip strength; however the patented design also moulds to users’ hands to improve form and prevent wrist strain and injuries while lifting weights.Jurors from the Australian Good Design Awards judging panel have recognised the unique shape and innovative design of Evolve Grips, providing the following statements in their jury comments:“Evolve Grips are the next generation of thick grips for resistance training.”“Innovative design highlighting issues with current gym grips.”“For a relatively simple product, it has had significant research from an ergonomic standpoint, which translates into a product that was primarily designed with a function-first mindset.”“A brilliant showcase of innovation and impact.”About the Australian Good Design AwardsThe Australian Good Design Awards recognise design excellence from around the world, across 13 Design Disciplines and more than 35 categories, spanning the built environment, product design, engineering, digital, social impact, policy design and many more categories.Each entry undergoes a rigorous evaluation by over 80 international Jurors, assessed against three core criteria: Good Design, Design Innovation, and Design Impact.Rachel Wye, Managing Director of Good Design Australia, reflects on the calibre of this year’s entries: “The standard of Award Winners in this year’s Australian Good Design Awards was the highest on record, with game-changing projects that push the envelope of good design, design innovation and design impact. These Awards clearly demonstrate the transformational power of design to create a better and more sustainable future.”For further information about Evolve Grips, visit www.evolvegrips.com For all media enquiries, contact Jason Tan at jason.tan@evolvegrips.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.