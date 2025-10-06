Rescue Robot Market Size Worth $71.24 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Rescue Robot Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Rescue Robot Market Worth?

The market size for rescue robots has witnessed a swift expansion in the past few years. The sector, estimated to be worth $32.55 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $38.17 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. This remarkable growth during the previous period can be linked to the increased frequency of natural catastrophes, a heightened focus on the safety of first responders, a surge in urbanization and structural intricacy, an expansion in military and defense robotics initiatives, and escalating emergency needs.

The market size of rescue robots is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. It's anticipated to reach $71.24 billion by 2029, proliferating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This potential growth during the forecasted period can be linked to the increasing number of climate-related disasters, enhanced investment in disaster response technologies, escalated global conflict and urban warfare, the escalating need for swift response in smart cities, and a surge in demand for independent and unmanned systems. The forecasted period will also witness significant trends such as the incorporation of AI and machine learning, sensor and component miniaturization, technology transfer across sectors, emphasis on instantaneous data and communication, and the usage of soft robotic materials.

Download a free sample of the rescue robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27900&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Rescue Robot Market?

The rise in industrial accidents is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the rescue robots market. Industrial accidents are unanticipated incidents that transpire in workplaces, particularly in industrial environments or factories, causing injuries, illnesses, equipment damage, or operational disturbances. The frequency of industrial accidents is growing due to aging equipment and insufficient maintenance, which escalates the probability of abrupt machine breakdowns, endangering workers in industrial settings. Rescue robots contribute to the management of industrial accidents by offering quick response abilities, making them suitable for hazardous and difficult-to-access areas. They diminish human worker risks by conducting search, analysis, and victim support tasks, enhancing overall workplace safety and emergency response efficiency. For example, as per the British Safety Council, a health and safety organization based in the UK, around 138 workers died in job-related incidents in 2023-24, showing an increase from 136 in 2022-23. Therefore, the rising industrial accidents are promoting the growth of the rescue robot market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Rescue Robot Market?

Major players in the Rescue Robot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• LeoTronics Robotics

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Toshiba Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Teledyne FLIR

• Saab AB

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Hydronalix Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Rescue Robot Market?

Leading firms in the rescue robot sector are shifting their focus towards the creation of high-tech products such as firefighting robots, aiming to boost the effectiveness of emergency responses, increase the safety of first responders, and function efficiently in dangerous or unreachable areas. Firefighting robots are autonomous or remotely operated devices designed for fire detection, suppression, and management in hazardous or unreachable areas, thereby augmenting safety and efficiency during fire emergencies. To illustrate, Howe & Howe Technologies Inc., an American company specializing in armoured and robotic solutions, unveiled the Thermite EV1 firefighting robot in April 2023. This electric robot, designed for cutting-edge firefighting operations, boasts a modular design and a high-capacity nozzle capable of dispensing 700 gallons per minute. Using advanced battery technology, it can function in high-temperature, low-oxygen conditions where traditional, fuel-powered vehicles falter. The Thermite EV1 can operate for up to 20 hours, has a standoff range exceeding 300 meters, and its sturdy tracks allow it to navigate rough terrains. This provides fire departments with a multifunctional resource to increase safety and operational competence in hazardous situations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Rescue Robot Market Share?

The rescue robot market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Wheeled, Tracked, Legged, Hybrid

3) By Operation Mode: Autonomous, Remotely Operated

4) By Application: Search And Rescue, Demining, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Hazardous Material Handling, Surveillance And Reconnaissance, Firefighting, Disaster Response

5) By End-User: Military And Defense, Law Enforcement, Fire And Rescue Services, Disaster Management Agencies, Industrial, Mining, Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Motors, Sensors, Cameras, Actuators, Power Supply, Communication Modules, Chassis

2) By Software: Navigation Software, Control Software, Artificial Intelligence Software, Mapping Software, Data Analysis Software, Communication Software

3) By Services: Maintenance Services, Training Services, Repair Services, Consulting Services, Integration Services, Upgradation Services

View the full rescue robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rescue-robot-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Rescue Robot Market?

In 2025's Rescue Robot Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in the given year. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the quickest growth in the approaching timeframe. The report thoroughly explores regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rescue Robot Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mine Rescue Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mine-rescue-vehicle-global-market-report

Scara Robot Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scara-robot-global-market-report

Search And Rescue Helicopter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/search-and-rescue-helicopter-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.