PreemploymentDirectory.com publishes the 250th edition of The Background Buzz, the news source about background checking

PreemploymentDirectory.com announced the release of the 250th edition of their industry leading e-newsletter, The Background Buzz.

The Background Buzz is a key resource for professional background screeners. It is essential reading for background screening professionals to stay informed on news in the industry . . .” — W. Barry Nixon

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreemploymentDirectory.com, the background screening information portal for Human Resources and hiring professionals, announced the release of the 250th edition of their industry leading e-newsletter, The Background Buzz.The Background Buzz is published monthly online and designed to share news and information about background screening that is relevant to the background checking process. Some of the typical topics covered in each edition include:• Employment screening• Tenant screening• Occupational fraud• Biometrics• Artificial intelligence• Drug & alcohol screening• Data protection & privacyIn addition, each edition often includes feature articles about issues that impact background checking, important resources and announcements of new products and services as well as key developments in the industry. It also includes special columns that delve into important topics such as:• Ferretly’s Social Media Screening column which discusses the many different aspects of social media screening and their importance.• The Washington Report which discusses what is happening in the White House/Executive Branch, Congress and Federal agencies that impact background screening.• The U.S. Legal Challenge that poses a legal question about background checking to test readers knowledge.• The Drug Screening Challenge that poses a question about drug & alcohol screening.The background screening industry has grown into a billion-dollar industry and according to studies by both the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) more than 92% of businesses conduct some form of background checks. As the industry has grown, so has the need for both outsourced background screening professionals and those who conduct background checks internally to stay up-to-date with industry developments. The Background Buzz has helped to fulfill this purpose and is widely recognized as one of the top sources of news and information throughout the industry.W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com, a renowned background screening expert and industry influencer, said, “The Background Buzz is a key resource for professional background screeners. It is essential reading that helps keep background screening professionals to stay informed and up to date on news in the industry that impacts their business and operations.”Barry added, The Background Buzz is also a very useful tool to help onboard new hires in the background checking industry to get them quickly up to speed on the background screening industry.”You can download a copy of The Background Buzz or visit our archive for back issues.Please direct any questions about The Background Buzz to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon(at)PreemploymentDirectory(dot)com.ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background checking information portal on the Internet and host the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. PreemploymentDirectory.com also includes an extensive Article Library in its Knowledge Center and several publications, including The Global Background Screener.PreemploymentDirectory.com provides employers with free consultation regarding selecting a background screening firm that will meet their unique requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.