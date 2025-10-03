Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Market Forecasted to Achieve US $0.74 Billion by 2029

Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Market In 2025?

The market for quantum-resistant secure remote printing has experienced significant expansion recently. It's projected to rise from $0.24 billion in 2024 to $0.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. Factors contributing to growth in the past include heightened fears regarding the theft of intellectual property in international printing transactions, a surge in the need for secure printing in space communications and satellite functions, increased use of blockchain-based print authentication systems, growing risk of diplomatic document exchanges being exposed to quantum incursions, and greater dependence on secure printing for confidential additive manufacturing schematics.

Expectations are high for tremendous expansion in the quantum-resistant secure remote printing market in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it is believed to go up to $0.74 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The projected growth during the forecast period could be ascribed to an escalating demand for post-quantum cryptography methods, increasing data breach worries in remote printing settings, greater use of secure document transmission in regulated sectors, surging necessity for compliance with ever changing data protection laws, and an upswing in merging blockchain technology for document validation. Notable trends during the forecast period encompass advancement in algorithms for secure document transmission under post-quantum cryptography, enhanced incorporation of quantum key delivery in remote printing procedures, pioneering into blockchain-supported authentication for print job verification, integration of AI for spotting anomalies in secure printing, and advancements in hybrid encryption models that combines the classic and quantum-resistant methods.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Market?

The rising commercial usage of quantum computing is projected to drive the growth of the quantum-resistant secure remote printing market. The transition of quantum technologies from or experimental stages to applicable market solutions is commonly referred to as quantum computing commercialization. This uptick is fueled by the ability of quantum computing technology to solve complex issues at a faster rate than traditional computers, equipping businesses with a competitive advantage via superior optimization, simulation, and data analysis capabilities. Quantum-resistant secure remote printing is crucial to safeguard confidential data within commercial quantum computing surroundings, offering protection against both prevailing and emergent quantum-capable cybersecurity threats. As an example, Oxford Economics, a UK-based economic advisory firm, forecasted in February 2025 that by 2055, the UK is projected to see a productivity increase of up to 8.3% across the entire economy, with initial gains projected to occur as early as 2034 through the employment of quantum computing technologies. As such, the escalating commercial adoption of quantum computing is fueling the growth of the quantum-resistant secure remote printing market. Additionally, the growth of quantum-resistant secure remote printing market is expected to be spurred by the escalating cybersecurity threats due to the increased complexity of cybercrimes and growth in ransomware. The term cybersecurity threats encompass harmful acts or vulnerabilities that breach the secrecy, integrity, or availability of digital networks, systems, and data, potentially leading to operational interruptions, financial shortcomings, or harm to reputation. The size of cybersecurity threats is enlarging, given that the rapid progression of digital transformation is creating more points of attack by linking more devices, systems, and data online, thus creating increased opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities. Quantum-resistant secure remote printing provides a layer of security to ensure that sensitive documents remain safeguarded against evolving cryptographic attacks, thereby bolstering organizational resilience against the burgeoning cyber risks. Citing an example, in 2024, the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center, a US-based independent executive branch agency, reported that global claims of ransomware attacks increased by 74% in 2023 in comparison to 2022. Hence, the increasing cybersecurity threats are propelling the growth of the quantum-resistant secure remote printing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Industry?

Major players in the Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• HP Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Thales Group

• Toppan Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Xerox Corporation

• Brother Industries Ltd.

• Kudelski IoT

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Market?

Leading corporations in the quantum-resistant secure remote printing market are striving to develop sophisticated solutions such as printers underpinned by post-quantum cryptography (PQC). These advanced solutions are designed to maintain data confidentiality and integrity over the long haul. PQC-based printers employ cutting-edge encryption to resist quantum computer assaults, safeguarding data transmission and shielding vulnerable printing tasks from potential quantum risks. To illustrate, in March 2025, HP Development Company, L.P., a firm specialized in technology hardware based in the US, introduced the HP 8000 Series, a line of quantum-resistant printers. These printers consolidate PQC at the ASIC level, rely on digital signature validation for firmware dependability, and are compatible with Leighton–Micali hash-based signatures for post-quantum code authentication. Moreover, these units are designed to integrate smoothly with Zero Trust network architectures, thereby falling in line with contemporary enterprise security systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Market Report?

The quantum-resistant secure remote printing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution Type: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Security Protocol: Post-Quantum Cryptography, Hybrid Cryptography, Other Security Protocols

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Education, Legal, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Secure Printing Applications, Document Management Solutions, Encryption And Key Management Software, Authentication And Access Control Software

2) By Hardware: Secure Printers, Trusted Hardware Modules, Smart Cards And Tokens, Secure Network Gateways

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Security Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Quantum-Resistant Secure Remote Printing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the global market for quantum-resistant secure remote printing. The region forecasted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on quantum-resistant secure remote printing incorporates all the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

