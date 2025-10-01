APRA releases letter on the revocation of SRS 331.0 Services

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a letter to all registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees on the revocation of Reporting Standard SRS 331.0 Services (SRS 331.0).

The letter follows APRA’s revocation of Prudential Standard SPS 231 Outsourcing (SPS 231) on 1 July 2025 which has been replaced by Prudential Standard CPS 230 Operational Risk Management. Given CPS 230 Operational Risk Management requires APRA regulated entities to submit a register of material service providers to APRA on an annual basis, APRA has determined that SRS 331.0 is no longer required.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: Revocation of Reporting Standard SRS 331.0 Services.