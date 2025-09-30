Submit Release
CBO's Plans in the Event of a Government Shutdown

In the event of a lapse in appropriated funds and a suspension of normal government operations, the agency has been instructed by the House and Senate Budget Committees to continue providing support to meet the most immediate needs of the Congress in carrying out its constitutional functions.

During such a period, CBO analysts will remain available to assist Congressional efforts, and the agency will continue to publish cost estimates and other publications that the Congress requires on the CBO website.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.

