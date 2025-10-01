Marco Casula to Attempt Historic Guinness World Record with Tiramisu – Galbani Joins as Main Sponsor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian chef Marco Casula is set to make culinary history in Florida by attempting a world-first Guinness World Record: the largest number of tiramisu variations ever created in a single event.This is not just another record attempt. It will be a unique Guinness World Record – the very first in the world dedicated to tiramisu. Even more, Casula will become the first Italian chef in America to attempt such an achievement, elevating Italy’s most iconic dessert to global recognition.Supporting this extraordinary challenge is Galbani, one of Italy’s most important and internationally recognized food companies. As main sponsor, Galbani will provide the essential ingredient – mascarpone – the heart and soul of tiramisu, ensuring authenticity and excellence in every creation.“Having Galbani as a partner in this journey is an incredible honor,” said Marco Casula. “Galbani represents Italian quality and tradition around the world, just like tiramisu. Together, we are creating something that will go down in history. As I always say: Never give up!”The event, organized by The World of Tiramisù and hosted at the renowned Café del Mar in Fort Lauderdale, will showcase over 100 unique tiramisu variations – from classic recipes to bold, innovative twists – all prepared live in front of the audience.This Guinness World Record attempt is not only about numbers, but about passion, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Italian cuisine.EVENT DETAILS📅 Saturday, October 24, 2025 – 6:00 PM📍 Café del Mar, 101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

