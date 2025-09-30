IRS announces new relief for eligible taxpayers affected by ongoing events in Israel: due dates for eligible returns and payments may be postponed to Sept. 30, 2026; additional relief may be available

IR-2025-97, Sept. 30, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that due to the ongoing conflict in Israel, the agency is providing additional tax relief to affected individuals and businesses, postponing until Sept. 30, 2026, a wide range of deadlines for filing federal returns, making tax payments and performing other time-sensitive tax-related actions.

Notice 2025-53 PDF posted today on IRS.gov, covers taxpayers affected by terroristic action in the State of Israel throughout 2024 and 2025. Today’s guidance follows up on prior guidance. Notice 2023-71 originally provided relief to taxpayers affected by the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, and Notice 2024-72 PDF provided relief to taxpayers affected by terroristic action in Israel throughout 2023 and 2024.

Notice 2025-53 postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred or will occur during the period from Sept. 30, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. Affected individuals and businesses in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza have until Sept. 30, 2026, to file returns and pay any taxes that are due during this period. In Notice 2023-71, Notice 2024-72 PDF and Notice 2025-53 PDF, the IRS is providing separate but overlapping relief to taxpayers who, due the terroristic action in Israel, may be unable to meet a tax-filing or tax-payment obligation, or may be unable to perform other time-sensitive tax-related actions.

As a result, for taxpayers eligible for relief under each notice, today’s notice (along with Notice 2023-71 and Notice 2024-72), postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred or will occur during the period from Oct. 7, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2026. See Notice 2023-71, Notice 2024-72 PDF and Notice 2025-53 PDF for additional relief provided, who qualifies for relief, and when taxpayers qualify for the relief.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers whose principal residence or principal place of business is located in the covered area based on previously filed returns and applies relief.

Other eligible taxpayers, or their representatives, whose filing address is outside the covered area can obtain relief by calling the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 and identify the date they qualified for relief. Alternatively, international callers may call 267-941-1000.