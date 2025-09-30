No Worries Care Expands to King County with New Office in Renton, Washington

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Worries Care, committed to being the best at delivering compassionate and reliable Home Care services for almost 30 years (since 1997), is pumped to announce the expansion of its operations into King County with a new office opening in Renton, Washington. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide exceptional care to communities across the Pacific Northwest.No Worries Care Owners, Caleb Andonian and Jeff Cunio said, “We are beyond excited to bring No Worries Care’s to King County,” with Cunio Adding, “The addition of Renton and King County was the best kind of expansion because it was driven by requests from our clients and partners - that it happens to be blocks from where I went to high school and used to flip pizzas as a 15 year old at Armando’s makes it especially close to my heart! No Worries has the audacious but genuine goal of being the best in the world in delivering Home Care, and we’re excited to prove it to Renton families and our care partners.”The Renton office will offer a full range of Home Care services, including in-home care, companionship, and specialized support for seniors and individuals with disabilities and memory care. By expanding into King County, No Worries Care will create new job opportunities for local caregivers and strengthen its network of dedicated professionals.For more information about No Worries Care and its services, please visit NoWorriesCare.com or contact our team at info@noworriescare.com.About No Worries CareFounded in 1997, No Worries Care is a leading provider of in-home caregiving services, operating offices in Portland, Clackamas, Tacoma, and now Renton. No Worries Care has built a reputation for delivering the most reliable personalized, high-quality care that empowers individuals and families to live with dignity and independence. The new Renton office will extend these services to King County, addressing the growing demand for professional caregiving in the region.

