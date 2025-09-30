Pharma Spends Billions on field force, yet Only 28% of HCPs Find Value; KAI Launches NetKonnector™ to Bridge the Gap

KAI Conversations launches NetKonnector™ to transform Pharma rep-HCP interactions, improving connection, drug adoption, and patient experience

Connection drives everything in pharma, adoption, launch success, and ultimately patient access to treatment” — David Williams

LONDON, UK , UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmaceutical companies invest 30-50% of revenues in field forces, yet only 28% of HCPs feel these interactions meet their needs (Deloitte). This connection gap costs the industry billions annually. KAI Conversations , the global leader in AI conversation intelligence for life sciences, today unveiled NetKonnector ™, a revolutionary platform that measures and improves the quality of every rep-HCP interaction.NetKonnector™ captures the invisible thread of human connection, transforming it into a measurable competitive advantage. Analyzing 200,000 signals, across 12 Dimensions into 1 number. The single score correlates directly with outcomes: Conversations scoring above 71 are 5x more likely to achieve high-quality outcomes."Connection drives everything in pharma, adoption, launch success, and ultimately patient access to treatment," said David Williams, CEO & Founder at KAI Conversations. "Many fear AI will dehumanize healthcare. NetKonnector™ does the opposite, it makes every rep more human by improving their ability to connect."Early adopters from five of the world's top ten pharma companies and the NHS are already seeing results:20% increase in high-quality outcomes20-50% increase in Patient experience68% improvement in coaching effectivenessRevenue uplifts up to 15%NetKonnector™ analyzes thousands of conversation signals, consolidating 200,000 data points into one actionable score with personalized coaching for every interaction.What's your team's NetKonnector Score? And what do you want it to be?About KAI ConversationsKAI Conversations is the market leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for life sciences. Our mission: Better Conversations. Better Outcomes. With award-winning technology deployed globally, KAI helps pharma organizations transform field force effectiveness and improve patient care.kaiconversations.ai

