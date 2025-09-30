Keywell.ai launches: Building the Future of Healthcare with AI Scaffolding

The first healthcare-native AI platform to overlay enterprise data and systems, giving organizations control and the power to scale.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI has been called the future of healthcare, but most organizations are stuck solving for it: pursuing point solutions, wrangling fragmented systems, and bracing for audits that drag on for months. Keywell.ai changes that.Today, Keywell.ai launched the first healthcare-native platform that provides HIPAA-compliant scaffolding infrastructure for organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI solutions while maintaining complete control of their data and decision-making.According to recent industry reports, approximately 80% of healthcare AI projects fail to scale beyond the pilot phase, resulting in $11 billion in health AI investments being wasted on point solutions. In many cases, compliance and integration are cited among the top blockers. The core issue isn't AI capability; it's infrastructure. Keywell.ai provides the scaffolding: a governance, compliance, and integration framework that enables healthcare organizations to stop purchasing failing AI solutions and start deploying AI that scales within their environment, with their data under their control.Keywell.ai overlays directly onto existing systems to reduce vendor sprawl, lower the total cost of ownership, and give organizations complete control of their AI strategy. This foundation powers the platform's core capabilities:• AI-Based Analytics Built for Healthcare: Healthcare data is messy, fragmented, and complicated to unify. Keywell.ai delivers turnkey normalization and quality monitoring for claims and EHR data, allowing users to chat directly with data and skip the reporting backlog.• Overlay Deployment: Most solutions require disruptive rip-and-replace projects, risky data transfers, and downtime. Keywell.ai works with existing IT infrastructure and cloud environments, enabling rapid deployment without disruption. Customers maintain complete control of their data and AI deployments.• Audit-Grade Reporting: Compliance audits can drag on for months and expose organizations to costly penalties. Keywell.ai provides customizable logs, PHI masking, and audit-ready retention workflows from day one.• HIPAA-Compliant: Regulatory uncertainty keeps many AI pilots from scaling. Keywell.ai is fully HIPAA-compliant and interoperable to deliver confidence at scale.• AI Governance at Scale: Many AI systems lack transparency and oversight. Keywell.ai includes an AI model registry with model "nutrition labels", human-in-the-loop governance, experimentation environments, and LLM-as-judge guardrails to ensure trustworthy outputs.• Healthcare-Specific Expertise: Generic AI tools rarely address the sector's complexity. Keywell.ai is purpose-built for healthcare's high-stakes workflows, from claims management to clinical insights.According to Ashley Odom , Founder and CEO of Keywell.ai, "Healthcare organizations have a choice: keep tackling workflow challenges with one-off SaaS solutions that fail 80% of the time or build on proven infrastructure that ensures their AI investments actually scale."About Keywell.aiOur mission is to improve outcomes and impact lives with analytics and AI. Keywell provides AI solutions that give healthcare organizations ownership of AI, helping them move priorities faster, fill critical gaps, and create future-ready systems. With Keywell.ai's scaffolding approach, compliance and integration become the foundation for innovation, not barriers to it.

