7th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries showcases the beauty of Chinese and Lusophone arts through the encounter of diverse cultures

MACAU, September 30 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM-Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., and Air Macau Company Limited, the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held from October to December 2025. The event is once again held in parallel with the “2025 GEG Lusofonia Festival” and features six core activities, including the “Spiritual Narrative – 2025 Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the “Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair”, the “GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community”, “The 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, the “Sino-Lusophone Concert”, and the “Chinese and Portuguese Tasting Workshop”. Over 780 artists and performers from home and abroad will present over 80 outstanding programmes, creating a cross-disciplinary cultural feast at historic world heritage sites, community spaces and modern theatres.

The presentation of the programme of the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” was held today (30 September) at the Macao Cultural Centre Conference Room, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the member of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Ma Kam Keong; the Vice President of Air Macau Company Limited, Anabela Rosa; the Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng; and the Executive Director of the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Lo Sek Ieong, among others. A wonderful performance by local brasilian singer Giuliana Fellini was held to liven up the atmosphere for the event. Through a series of Sino-Lusophone cultural exchange activities, IC hopes to continuously strengthen the cultural and artistic hub between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, fully leverage Macao’s role as “One Base” and facilitate the establishment of Macao as a cultural exchange centre between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

GEG Lusofonia Festival to be held for two consecutive weekends focuses on Angolan culture

Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Galaxy Entertainment Group, the “GEG Lusofonia Festival” will once again be held in parallel with the Arts and Cultural Festival. This year’s Festival will be held from 24 October to 2 November at the Taipa Houses, with a focus on Angolan culture, which will feature specialities and artworks, as well as performances by groups from 10 Portuguese-speaking countries and regions and over 40 local Portuguese-speaking artists.

The “2025 GEG Lusofonia Festival” combines music and dance, games, gastronomy and cultures from different Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, allowing the public to experience their vitality. Cultural booths from the Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, Goa, Daman and Diu, as well as the Macanese communities will showcase music, arts and crafts, traditional costumes, gastronomy and touristic information. During the event, Portuguese traditional games, table football and various games for children will be available onsite for the public to experience the traditional culture of different regions. The “Check-in for Rewards Station” will be set up during designated periods. Participants who join the check-in activity and complete the designated tasks will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw and enjoy more fun and surprises.

In addition, IC has once again joined hands with the Galaxy Entertainment Group to present the “GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community”. Ebullient traditional music and dance performances will be staged by a dance group from Mainland China and eight art troupes from the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, namely Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, East Timor, Brazil, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, and Goa, Daman and Diu, in different districts and Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort between 23 October and 2 November, showcasing the charm of diverse performing arts of China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Film Festival transcends cinematic boundaries; picture book fair unveils dreams in fairy tales

As Macao has been designated as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, the 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival, themed “Transcending Boundaries”, will showcase a special selection of Chinese, Lusophone and East Asian works. The event will offer the audience a cinematic feast that crosses physical and intangible barriers through the cross-regional stories of humanity on the silver screen. The opening film Green Wave, directed by Xu Lei, will be screened at Galaxy Cinemas at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort on 14 November, followed by nearly 30 impressive works at Cinematheque・Passion from 15 November to 5 December. The Festival will also feature various outreach activities including community screenings, talks, post-screening seminars and workshops, allowing the audience to appreciate the cultural appeal of the films that goes beyond linguistic boundaries.

Themed “The Fairy Tale World”, this edition of the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair will be held from 24 October to 2 November at Carmo Hall for 10 consecutive days with free admission, displaying and selling more than 800 picture books and children’s books mainly in Chinese and Portuguese. Various outreach activities will also be held during the event, including book promotion sessions, workshops, hand puppet performances and hand and face painting experiences, cultivating deeper appreciation for the creative process and stories behind picture books, and a deeper understanding and interest in the artistry that gives life to these enchanted realms.

Annual Arts Exhibition relates a spiritual narrative; a Sino-Lusophone Concert presents the charm of Chinese and Portuguese music

Themed “Spiritual Narrative”, the 2025 Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries will be held from November 2025 to March 2026 at the Exhibitions Gallery and Nostalgic House of Taipa Houses. Featuring a rich variety of contemporary art creations by artists from Macao, Mainland China, and Portuguese-speaking countries, the exhibition explores the profound connections between Chinese and Lusophone cultures, inviting visitors to embark on a poetic artistic journey. This edition of the Festival also features a Sino-Portuguese Concert, presenting the audience a selection of musical pieces, showcasing the harmonious dialogue between Chinese and Portuguese music and the unique charm of the harmonious fusion of music. Further information about the concert will be announced in due course.

The Chinese and Portuguese Tasting Workshop will include three sessions of Hand-brewing Coffee Workshops, in which participants will taste typical coffees from the Portuguese-speaking countries and China and appreciate the delightful fusion of different cultures in every sip. Besides, three sessions of Chocolate Sculpture Workshops for Families will be held, in which a professional instructor will lead participating families into the palatable world of cocoa and encourage children to unleash their imagination and creativity by improvising art patterns.

In order to further promote the participation of residents and tourist and enhance their cultural and artistic experience, this edition of the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” continues to provide special offers. Members of the public can enjoy exclusive offers for a series of activities by presenting tickets for the film festival or the concert, or receipts from the picture book fair featured in the Festival.

For more information, please visit the event’s official webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.