Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais to commence services on 6 October

MACAU, September 30 - To provide more convenient and higher quality services to the public, the Macao Government Services Centre located in Rua Nova da Areia Preta, n.º 52 will be relocated to the ground floor of Edifício Mong Son in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais (i.e. location of former power station) from 6 October to continue to serve the public in a more comfortable environment.

Electronic ticket-taking service added for processing of over 300 services

The Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais is equipped with 57 service counters, providing over 300 services from 24 public departments, covering identification affairs, public works, economic and trade affairs, municipal affairs, integrated social affairs, social security affairs, registration affairs, taxation, notarial affairs (First Public Notary Office), residence and stay affairs.

In addition to making a booking and taking a ticket via Macao One Account, the public can also take a ticket on site. With the newly added electronic ticket-taking service, the public can enter their mobile phone numbers at the ticket-taking machines to obtain electronic tickets and use the ticket number calling service in the form of text messages.

Strengthen self-service functions and connectivity of cross-boundary services

The Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais further strengthens self-service and cross-boundary services. The scale of the 24-hour government self-service centre is expanded to provide over 50 self-services from various government departments. The newly added “designated area for cross-boundary self-services” is equipped with self-service machines such as “Yuezhizhu” of Guangdong province and “Shangshitong” of Hengqin to provide convenience for the public and the businesses to process over 200 commonly used services, including elderly care, employment, taxation, transport, housing and others.

Public services officially commence at 12 noon next Monday

In order to enhance the user experience, the Centre is designed in soft colours with open space to shorten the distance between the staff and the public, and facilities such as waiting and rest area, self-service photocopying area, parent-child washroom and nursing room are added. After relocation to the new location, the office hours, telephone and fax numbers, website and email address of the Macao Government Services Centre will remain unchanged. Public services will officially commence at 12:00 noon on the opening day on 6 October, after which the office hours will be between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday (no lunch break, closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays). There are bus stops and public car parks in the vicinity of the Centre to facilitate public access.

With regard to the relocation, notification has been made to the public by means of sending text messages, distribution of leaflets and putting up posters. Moreover, advertisements will be placed on radio and newspaper in succession, and the promotional video will be played at media platforms and the public service locations of various government departments to inform the public of the relocation. Should there be enquiries, the public are welcome to call 2845 1515 or visit the Macao Government Services Centre website www.csraem.gov.mo.