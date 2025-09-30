Submit Release
Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for National Day holiday

MACAU, September 30 - In view of the National Day holiday, the outpatient services (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre and international medical services of the Macao Union Medical Center will be closed from 1 to 2 October (Wednesday to Thursday). However, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.

