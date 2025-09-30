Strongly opposes the U.S. State Department's Trafficking in Persons Report on Macao

MACAU, September 30 - Regarding the U.S. Department of State’s 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report (hereinafter referred to as the report), which ranked the Macao Special Administrative Region Tier 3, the security authority expresses firm opposition and makes the following response:

The Macao SAR has rigorously implemented the Law No. 6/2008 "Combat the Crime of Trafficking in Persons", fully implemented international conventions applicable to the Macao SAR, and actively prevented and deterred human trafficking crime. The interdepartmental Human Trafficking Deterrent Measures Concern Committee effectively coordinates government departments and NGOs to dismantle human trafficking and related illegal activities. The Committee closely collaborates with judicial authorities in investigations and trials, provides shelter and assistance to victims, organizes crime prevention and control promotional campaigns, and participates in international and regional cooperation. Through the concerted efforts of the SAR government and society as a whole, the incidence of human trafficking has perennially remained extremely low or zero, further highlighting Macao as one of the safest cities in the world.

The so-called "report" from the U.S. State Department is riddled with political bias and subjective speculation, disregarding objective facts. For example, it alleges that Macao residents exploited in telecommunications fraud in Southeast Asia may be prosecuted upon their return to Macao. In fact, these victims were detained by local police for violating local laws instead of being prosecuted by Macao authority. On the contrary, Macao police have made every effort to ensure the victims' safe return to Macao and have continuously strengthened anti-fraud publicity and investigation efforts throughout society, and thus effectively preventing the occurrence of fraud cases. The aim to smear the Macao SAR and maliciously denigrate its remarkable achievements by the so-called "report" inevitably proves its total lack of credibility. The U.S. has fabricated false reports on human trafficking year after year in an attempt to mislead the international community. This constitutes flagrant and severe interference in the internal affairs of the Macao SAR, to which the security authority expresses strong discontent and resolute opposition.

Human trafficking is an international hazard. The Macao SAR Government continues to intensify cooperation with all sectors of society, cooperate with judicial authorities in law enforcement, participate in international and regional exchanges, and continuously optimize work strategies, committed to eliminating human trafficking and all forms of exploitation.