CALHOUN VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER I

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

INFORMATION SHEET FOR VETERANS SEEKING EMPLOYMENT

AS AN EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATOR WITH

THE STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Basic Eligibility Requirements: Veteran Service Officers I must be residents and qualified voters in the State of Alabama and must have been honorably discharged after serving at least 60 days on active duty in the armed forces of the United States. Applicants who do not meet these minimum standards may still be considered if they will meet them prior to employment.

Duties: It shall be the duty of a Veterans Service Officer I to:

1. Effectively meet with and communicate with other Veterans, the public, and federal, state and local officials.

2. Interview and advise Veterans and/or their eligible dependents of all rights and benefits legally conferred by federal, state, or county agencies regarding compensation, rehabilitation, insurance pension, education, medical care, and other applicable rights and benefits.

3. Provide clerical assistance, information, and referral services to veterans and/or their eligible dependents, assists in the preparation of benefit forms and documentation, and upon completion, forwards them to the appropriate federal, state, or county authorities.

4. Correspond with federal, state, and local agencies as well as Veterans and/or their eligible dependents in regard to claims or Veterans benefits.

5. Obtain affidavits, discharges, birth certificates, death certificates, medical reports, and other types of evidence in support of claimant’s application for benefits.

6. Refer difficult cases to the supervisor and assists him/her in the preparation and completion of appeals. If applicable, assist with the training of other office personnel (VSO and ASA). In the absence of the VSO, supervise and review the work of other staff members.

7. Comply with department policies and procedures for conducting the mission of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

How to Apply: Applications must be received by October 16, 2025. Applicants must thoroughly complete the attached application and return to the address postmarked no later than the advertised position vacancy closing date. Applicants must provide a copy of their DD Form 214 for every period of active service which shows the character of service and duration of service. It is highly recommended that applicants submit a resume that fully addresses the skills required for the duties outlined above. Incomplete, or late submissions will not be considered. Qualified applicants selected for interviews will be notified of when and where to report.

Click here to download an application