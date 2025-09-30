MDC’s popular Cooking in Nature class returns to Rockwoods Reservation Oct. 24

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.— Cooking outdoors is a great compliment to many other outdoor activities. Whether camping, fishing, hunting, or enjoying a backyard night out, many people feel food simply tastes better when it’s cooked outdoors.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering another session of a popular class that will help take the mystery out of cooking outdoors. Cooking in Nature is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 10:30 a.m. - noon at Rockwoods Reservation. The program is free and open to ages 5 and up. Children younger than fifteen years of age should be accompanied by an adult.

The class will focus on simple fire-making methods, cooking utensils, food options, and feature a cooking demonstration. The emphasis of the course will be on using a basic backpacking wood stove. Toward the end of the program, participants will have the chance to get hands-on experience with the skills they learn in the class, and to sample oatmeal and hot chocolate made outdoors.

Cooking in Nature is a free class; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZB. All those planning to attend the event should register separately. As this class will be held outdoors, participants should dress for the weather.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

