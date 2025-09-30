Zirkel Technologies GmbH and Agyom Private Limited Join Forces to Deliver Enhanced Technology Services

Two Tech Powerhouses. One Vision. Infinite Possibilities.

At Zirkel Tech, we are committed to delivering business impact for our customers in the DACH region and beyond. Partnering with Agyom enables us to broaden our portfolio and accelerate innovation." — Kapil Gupta, Managing Director, Zirkel Technologies GmbH

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zirkel Technologies GmbH and Agyom Private Limited Join Forces to Deliver Enhanced Technology ServicesZirkel Technologies GmbH ( https://www.zirkeltech.com ), a leading provider of digital transformation and enterprise IT services across the DACH region, and Agyom Private Limited ( https://agyom.com/ ), a fast-growing Indian technology services and consulting firm, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening their combined capabilities to serve global customers with greater efficiency and innovation.This partnership brings together Zirkel Tech’ deep expertise in SAP, AI & Analytics, and Managed Services with Agyom’s strengths in product engineering, cloud-native solutions, and digital platforms. The collaboration is designed to deliver end-to-end value to mid-sized and enterprise clients by offering scalable solutions that integrate AI-driven intelligence, robust data management, and agile software development.“At Zirkel Tech, we are committed to delivering business impact for our customers in the DACH region and beyond. Partnering with Agyom enables us to broaden our service portfolio and accelerate innovation,” said Kapil Gupta, Managing Director, Zirkel Tech. “Together, we can offer a unique blend of enterprise-grade reliability and cutting-edge technology expertise.”Commenting on the partnership, Vivek Srivastava CEO, Agyom added: “This collaboration with Zirkel Tech opens up exciting opportunities to scale our solutions into new markets. By combining forces, we will empower customers to unlock growth through smarter, faster, and more sustainable digital transformation.”The alliance will focus on:Enterprise Application Services: Enhanced SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ERP capabilities.AI & Analytics: Leveraging data-driven intelligence for predictive insights, automation, and customer engagement.Product & Platform Engineering: Building cloud-native, scalable digital platforms and applications.Managed Shared Services: Cost-effective and reliable operations support tailored to mid-market enterprises.With this partnership, Zirkel Technologies GmbH and Agyom Private Limited aim to strengthen their position as trusted digital transformation partners, helping organizations achieve faster time-to-market, reduced costs, and improved customer experiences.About Zirkel Technologies GmbHZirkel Tech is a Germany-based IT services company specializing in SAP-centric Managed Shared Services, AI & Analytics, Digital Transformation Consulting, and Enterprise Applications. With a focus on mid-sized enterprises in the DACH region, ZirkelTech enables organizations to modernize their IT landscape and unlock business value.About Agyom Private LimitedAgyom is an India-based technology consulting and services company offering expertise in product engineering, cloud solutions, and digital platforms. Agyom helps clients accelerate their technology adoption, optimize processes, and scale efficiently through innovation-driven solutions.Press ContactZirkel Technologies GmbHEmail: info@zirkeltech.comWebsite: www.zirkeltech.com Agyom Private LimitedEmail: info@agyom.comWebsite: www.agyom.com

