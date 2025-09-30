NYMHCA Named One of City & State’s Top Trade Associations of 2025

Recognition highlights NYMHCA’s leadership in legislative advocacy, professional development, and advancing access to mental health care across New York State.

Our members are on the front lines of the state’s mental health crisis, and this honor affirms the impact of our collective work to expand access, equity, and opportunity in mental health care.” — Steven Perdek, Board President of NYMHCA

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Mental Health Counselors Association (NYMHCA) has been honored as one of City & State’s 2025 Top Trade Associations, a recognition of the organization’s leadership, advocacy, and support for licensed mental health counselors (LMHCs) across New York State.Representing more than 15,000 licensed professionals, students, and educators in the mental health counseling field, NYMHCA is a trusted resource for continuing education, career advancement, and statewide advocacy. This prestigious recognition highlights NYMHCA’s growing influence in public policy and its role in strengthening the mental health counseling profession across New York.“We are proud to be recognized as a leading voice for mental health counselors in New York,” said Steven Perdek, Board President of NYMHCA. “Our members are on the front lines of the state’s mental health crisis, and this honor affirms the impact of our collective work to expand access, equity, and opportunity in mental health care.”“This recognition reflects not just the accomplishments of NYMHCA, but the strength and dedication of every licensed mental health counselor we represent,” added Judith Ritterman, Executive Director of NYMHCA. “We are committed to equipping our members with the tools, education, and advocacy they need to thrive, because when our counselors are empowered, our communities are healthier.”A Year of Impactful Advocacy and AdvancementIn 2025, NYMHCA successfully introduced and supported multiple pieces of legislation aimed at elevating the mental health counseling profession. These bills addressed:● Inclusion of LMHCs in state health care programs● Expansion of scope of practice● Professional equity with other licensed behavioral health providersThrough strategic advocacy and grassroots mobilization, NYMHCA positioned LMHCs as essential providers in addressing the state’s growing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care.The Trusted Resource for Mental Health ProfessionalsBeyond legislative advocacy, NYMHCA serves as a vital partner to mental health counselors throughout their careers by offering:● Access to quality, accredited continuing education to support license maintenance● Career development tools and training for professional growth● A statewide community for networking, collaboration, and support● Advocacy that ensures mental health counselors are included in decisions that shape the future of careNYMHCA is committed to advancing the profession and supporting the professionals who make a difference every day.About NYMHCAThe New York Mental Health Counselors Association is the only statewide nonprofit professional membership organization dedicated solely to representing the over 15,000 licensed mental health counselors, students, and counselor educators in New York. NYMHCA is dedicated to promoting the profession through education, legislation, public awareness, and professional development. Learn more at www.nymhca.org About City & State’s 2025 Top Trade AssociationsCity & State New York’s 2025 Top Trade Associations list recognizes the most influential and effective membership organizations across the state. These associations provide training, advocacy, and strategic leadership for the sectors they serve, shaping public policy and supporting New York’s workforce across industries.

