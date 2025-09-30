Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach USD 38.2 Billion by 2031 | Driven by Cobots & Industrial Automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market reached USD 7.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to USD 38.2 billion by 2031, registering an impressive CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The exponential growth is fueled by advancements in AI technologies, increasing industrial automation, the rising demand for collaborative robots (cobots), and expanding applications across healthcare, defense, and logistics. Among product segments, service robots lead the market due to rising applications in healthcare, delivery, and hospitality, while North America dominates geographically because of its technological infrastructure, early adoption of AI, and presence of leading robotics firms.The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market has emerged as one of the most transformative sectors in the global technology landscape, revolutionizing industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and retail. AI-powered robots are designed to mimic human behavior, learn from their surroundings, and execute tasks with precision and efficiency. Integration of advanced technologies like machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and IoT enables these robots to perform complex functions that were previously challenging or time-consuming for humans. As automation adoption accelerates worldwide, AI robots have become crucial for operational efficiency, cost optimization, and safety. In August 2025, Boston Dynamics launched AI-powered humanoid robots for logistics, healthcare, and industrial applications, integrating advanced navigation and task automation.2. In July 2025, NVIDIA partnered with U.S. robotics firms to deploy AI-enabled robotic platforms, improving machine learning capabilities for autonomous operations.3. In June 2025, Intuitive Surgical expanded its AI robotic-assisted surgery systems, enhancing precision, workflow efficiency, and patient outcomes in hospitals.Europe: Recent Industry Developments:1. In July 2025, PAL Robotics introduced AI-driven humanoid robots across European hospitals and industrial sites, supporting healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics.2. In June 2025, ABB Robotics launched autonomous AI robots for industrial automation in EU factories, optimizing productivity and reducing operational costs.3. In May 2025, F&P Robotics partnered with European research centers to implement AI-enabled service robots, enhancing elderly care and rehabilitation.Japan: Recent Industry Developments:1. In July 2025, SoftBank Robotics Japan deployed AI humanoid robots in healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors, improving customer engagement and operational efficiency.2. In June 2025, Toyota Robotics launched autonomous AI robotic assistants for hospitals and industrial facilities, focusing on precision and safety.3. In May 2025, Fujisoft partnered with Japanese institutions to implement AI-enabled robots for eldercare, rehabilitation, and telepresence applications.Company Insights:Key players in the Artificial Intelligence Robots Market include:• ABB Ltd.• Fanuc Corporation• Boston Dynamics• KUKA AG• Yaskawa Electric Corporation• iRobot Corporation• Universal Robots A/S• SoftBank Robotics• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.• Siemens AGMarket Segmentation:The Artificial Intelligence Robots Market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user.By Product Type: The market is primarily categorized into industrial robots and service robots. Industrial robots include automated arms, robotic welders, and assembly line units designed for manufacturing, automotive, and electronics sectors. Service robots are deployed for healthcare, logistics, defense, hospitality, and domestic applications. The increasing requirement for surgical robots, delivery bots, and cleaning robots has significantly fueled service robot adoption globally.By End-User/Application: AI robots find applications across manufacturing, healthcare, defense, logistics, retail, and consumer segments. Manufacturing and industrial automation continue to lead the demand due to the need for precision, speed, and reduced labor costs. The healthcare sector has witnessed growing utilization of AI robots in surgeries, patient care, and diagnostics, while the logistics sector increasingly relies on AI robots for warehouse automation and last-mile delivery solutions. The U.S., in particular, has been a hub for innovation in collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and AI-driven automation solutions.Europe is witnessing steady growth, particularly in Germany, the U.K., and France, where industrial automation, automotive manufacturing, and healthcare robotics are experiencing rapid adoption. Government initiatives supporting Industry 4.0 and AI adoption also drive the regional market.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing market, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leading adoption in manufacturing, electronics, and logistics sectors. High industrial output, labor shortage challenges, and governmental support for robotics are key growth factors.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller but emerging markets, primarily driven by logistics automation, healthcare, and defense applications.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe AI robots market is primarily driven by the rising demand for automation across industries, growing labor costs, and technological advancements in robotics. Increasing integration of AI with IoT and cloud computing has enhanced robot efficiency, decision-making, and learning capabilities. Additionally, the rise of collaborative robots and autonomous systems is facilitating safer, faster, and more cost-effective operations, particularly in manufacturing and logistics.Market RestraintsDespite the rapid adoption, the market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs, complex integration requirements, and cybersecurity concerns associated with AI-enabled systems. Moreover, a shortage of skilled professionals to program, operate, and maintain advanced AI robots can hinder adoption, especially in developing economies.Market OpportunitiesThe AI robots market presents significant opportunities in healthcare, logistics, and defense. With increasing demand for surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, and AI-powered patient monitoring systems, healthcare robotics is poised for exponential growth. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and supply chain automation is driving the need for autonomous warehouse robots, delivery drones, and inventory management systems. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East also offer untapped potential for AI robot deployment across industries. Service robots are witnessing strong adoption in healthcare and logistics, while industrial robots dominate manufacturing applications. North America and Asia-Pacific remain pivotal regions, presenting lucrative opportunities for businesses. Strategic investments in R&D and innovation will continue to define the competitive landscape, enabling sustainable growth and adoption of AI-powered robots globally.

