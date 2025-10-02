Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market to Reach $26.43 Billion by 2029 with 12.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the personal computer (PC) digital banking market has expanded dramatically. The market, which is projected to increase from $14.85 billion in 2024 to $16.71 billion in 2025, is growing at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The significant growth rate in the previous era is due to factors such as enhanced internet connectivity, an increase in consumer demand for convenience, growing concerns about security, a trend towards moving from physical branches to digital platforms, and increased regulatory support that promotes the digital transformation in the banking sector.

The digital banking market for personal computers (PCs) is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years. The market is expected to reach $26.43 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The anticipated increase during the forecast period is linked to the escalating preference for seamless digital banking experiences among consumers, burgeoning demand for contactless transactions, growing accessibility of remote banking services, promotion of digital banking proliferation, and the rising necessity for financial inclusivity. Significant trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass advancements in fortified security protocols, the construction of user-friendly web-oriented platforms, advancements in real-time analytics and interactive dashboard technology, innovations in flawless omnichannel experiences, and the evolvement of automation integration.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market?

The anticipated boost in the personal computer (PC) digital banking market is likely to be fueled by the escalating internet accessibility. Internet penetration explains the level of internet accessibility and its usage by individuals and businesses in varied regions. The escalating internet accessibility is propelled by the extensive availability of cost-effective, high-speed internet services, which are bolstered by enhanced telecommunication infrastructure and the drop in data rates. The internet facilitates real-time usage of digital banking services on personal computers, making it easy for users to conduct transactions, oversee their accounts, and control their finances anywhere, without the need for visiting a physical bank. In October 2023, as reported by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency based in Switzerland, internet usage globally neared universal coverage at 93%. Moreover, in low-income countries, usage experienced a rise to 27%, an increase from 24% in 2022. Consequently, the escalating internet accessibility is propelling the growth of the personal computer (PC) digital banking market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market?

Major players in the personal computer (PC) digital banking market include:

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• Bank of America Corporation

• Citigroup Inc.

• Banco Santander S.A.

• Wells Fargo & Company

• HSBC Holdings Plc

• Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

• Royal Bank of Canada

• BNP Paribas

• Toronto-Dominion Bank

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the PC digital banking sector are honing their focus on the creation of superior solutions like touchless payment options. The move is aimed at enhancing early recognition of fraudulent transactions, uplift operational efficiency, and ensure better resource distribution over payment ecosystems. Touchless payment supervision solutions are sophisticated tools driven by data and approaches employed to rank operational monitoring and fraud detection based on specific transaction types, user conducts, or merchant groups’ risk tiers. For example, in June 2024, Much Better, a UK-located provider of wearable pay tech, introduced a superior touchless payment ring solution under its Much Better ADD suite. The solution was created explicitly to allow more comfortable, safer, and more user-friendly everyday payments. The innovative Much Better touchless ceramic ring employs a unique IoT system to convert common wearables into secure instruments for tokenized payment and identification. By loading through the Much Better digital wallet app, customers receive the ring for free, which offers direct competition to traditional retail rates for similar wearable payment products.

How Is The Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market Segmented?

The personal computer (PC) digital banking market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Digital Payment Solutions: Mobile Payments, Online Payments, Contactless Payments

4) By Application: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking

5) By End-User: Individual, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Core Banking Software, Digital Banking Platforms, Online Banking Software, Security And Fraud Management Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Loan Origination And Processing Software, Personal Finance Management (PFM) Tools, Compliance And Risk Management Software, Bill Payment Software

2) By Hardware: Personal Computers, Servers, Data Storage Devices, Network Equipment, Security Devices, ATMs

3) By Services: System Integration And Deployment Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Upgradation And Migration Services, Risk And Compliance Advisory Services

View the full personal computer (pc) digital banking market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-computer-pc-digital-banking-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Market?

In the Personal Computer (PC) Digital Banking Global Market Report 2025, North America held the position of the leading region in 2024. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period, however, is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

