Demand for Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market to reach a value of $9.24 Bn by 2029

Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Global Market Report 2025 – Market Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a substantial escalation in the size of the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk market. The sector is set to expand from $2.43 billion in 2024 to $3.18 billion in 2025 at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. This remarkable growth in the historic period is due to a myriad of factors including the accelerated pace of electronic trading systems, increased embracement of intricate algorithms, the surge in the use of powerful computing, progressive deregulation facilitating quicker trades, and a growing reliance on historical market data for predictive modeling.

Anticipated to experience considerable growth in the upcoming years, the market size for quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk is projected to reach $9.24 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. This surge during the forecast period is accredited to a variety of factors such as the increasing speed of quantum computing and the growing precision of AI-based predictive models. Other contributing elements include the rising application of quantum-inspired algorithms, an increase in the intricacy of market data and the heightened regulatory examination of AI-driven trading. The future trends within this period comprise progress in ultra-fast risk simulations, development in quantum-enhanced trading prediction models, improvements in real-time portfolio optimisation. Also, advancement in the detection of anomalies and fraud through AI and the development of regulatory compliance structures for quantum AI systems are expected.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market Landscape?

The growth of the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk market is projected to be fuelled by the growing frequency of cyberattacks. Cyberattacks, which are intentional harmful actions aimed at disrupting the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of digital networks, systems, or data, are on the rise due to the increased digitization offering more points of access for hackers. The deployment of quantum AI in high-frequency trading aids in countering cyberattacks by applying ultra-rapid pattern detection and predictive analytics to spot irregularities and defuse threats in real time. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) reported in November 2023 that more than 94,000 cybercrimes were filed during the fiscal year, marking a 23% rise from 2021–22. Thus, the escalating prevalence of cyberattacks is accelerating the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk market. The market is also anticipated to benefit from the growing embrace of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions, which are software or services hosted on remote servers and deliver extended scalability, real-time risk assessment, and enhanced decision-making capabilities, are being increasingly adopted as they lend businesses the ability to scale resources on demand without the need for pricey hardware. Quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading (HFT) risk plays a critical role in these cloud-based solutions by applying quantum computing and sophisticated AI to process vast trade data swiftly, thereby facilitating instantaneous risk analysis, enhanced decision-making, and bolstered security for cloud-hosted trading platforms. In June 2024, AAG IT Services, a UK non-governmental organization, revealed that 89% of organizations surveyed in 2022 utilized multi-cloud solutions for storage and workloads. A mere 9% employed a single public cloud while 2% were reliant on a single private cloud. Therefore, the surging adoption of cloud-based solutions is propelling the growth of the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market?

Major players in the Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Two Sigma Investments LP

• DataRobot Inc.

• Feedzai Inc.

• Quantinuum Ltd.

• XTX Markets Limited

• Kount Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market?

Leading firms in the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk sector are centred on devising technological progressions like quantum-inspired algorithms to optimize trading speed, preciseness, and immediate risk mitigation. These quantum-inspired algorithms are an avant-garde computational mechanism that uses the foundational principles of quantum mechanics to efficiently solve intricate optimization and risk analysis problems on traditional computing systems. For example, Quantum Signals Ltd., an American fintech company, unveiled an advanced AI trading platform explicitly made for the finance sector in September 2024. The platform combines sophisticated AI with quantum-inspired techniques to provide highly precise trading signals, predict price fluctuations, and scrutinize market liquidity patterns. It aims to equip traders and portfolio managers with real-time, data-backed insights for enhanced decision-making and efficient risk control. Furthermore, the platform looks forward to drastically transform financial trading by optimizing large order execution and setting the stage for future inclusion of quantum computing technologies.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market

The quantum artificial intelligence (AI) high-frequency trading risk market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Portfolio Optimization, Market Surveillance, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Hedge Funds, Asset Management Firms, Investment Banks, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Quantum Trading Platforms, Artificial Intelligence Driven Risk Assessment Tools, Predictive Modeling Software

2) By Hardware: Latency Optimization Hardware, Quantum Encryption Systems, Real Time Monitoring Dashboards

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training And Education Services

Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) High-Frequency Trading Risk Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Quantum AI High-Frequency Trading Risk Global Market. However, it is anticipated that the most rapidly expanding region during the forecasted period will be Asia-Pacific. The report evaluates the following geographical areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

