Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a notable expansion in the size of the printed circuit board (PCB) design software market. The projected growth is from $3.09 billion in 2024 to a robust $3.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This historical growth surge can be directly correlated to a wide array of contributing factors. These include the increased use of electronic design automation tools in both academic and research environments, amplified dependency on FPGA-based systems during industrial automation, escalating demand for multilayer printed circuit board (PCB) within legacy telecom infrastructures, an intensified emphasis on thermal management within high-power applications, and the rising need for analog and mixed-signal PCB designs within existing systems.

The market size for the design software for printed circuit boards (PCB) is anticipated to observe a sharp rise in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to attain $5.58 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The upcoming growth can be ascribed to the escalating integration of digital twins for immediate PCB simulation, surging demand for recyclable and eco-friendly PCB materials, heightened emphasis on electromagnetic compatibility in compact devices, rising application of generative design and AI-supported layout tools, and expanding regulatory focus on tracing the product lifecycle in electronics. Key trends in the outlook period encompass progression in digital twin technology for immediate design verification, advanced integration for thermal and signal integrity analysis, inception of cross-platform compatibility for unbroken workflow, advancements in AR or VR-supported PCB design systems, and improved cybersecurity features within the design software.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Market?

The escalating need for consumer electronics is predicted to boost the expansion of the printed circuit board (PCB) design software market in the future. Consumer electronics are a wide range of electronic gadgets created for daily usage by consumers, mainly for personal entertainment, communication, and functionality. The requirement for consumer electronics is surging due to the growing adoption of intelligent devices that amalgamate connectivity, entertainment, and productivity attributes. Printed circuit board (PCB) design software caters to this need by facilitating precise and effective designing of printed circuit boards, which are crucial components for these electronic gadgets' functionality and performance. For example, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported that in February 2024, production of consumer electronic equipment in Japan amounted to $201.91 million (¥31,685 million), a rise from $149.27 million (¥23,425 million) in January 2023. Consequently, the escalating demand for consumer electronics is propelling the expansion of the printed circuit board (PCB) design software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Industry?

Major players in the Printed circuit board (PCB) design software market include:

• KLA Corporation

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Synopsys Inc.

• Autodesk Inc.

• Cadence Design Systems Inc.

• ExpressPCB Inc.

• DipTrace LLC

• Altair Engineering Inc.

• Zuken Inc.

• EasyEDA Pte. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Sector?

Leading firms in the printed circuit board (PCB) design software industry are concentrating on technological innovations like auto-generation circuits to facilitate the automatic production of connectors and standard circuit blocks, based on smart rules and suggestions from machine-learning. Auto-generation circuits represent a computerised process in electronic design software that automatically creates electrical circuit elements and linkages. This assists designers in creating standard circuit components according to preset rules or smart algorithms. For instance, in June 2024, Zuken, a Japanese software company specialising in electrical and electronic engineering, introduced the CR-8000 2025. This high-tech PCB design software provides AI-enhanced support specifically for high-density PCB development. Moreover, it provides real-time validation and simulation feedback within the design sphere by facilitating immediate voltage level checks and supporting automated reliability examinations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Market Report?

The printed circuit board (pcb) design software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: High-End printed circuit board (PCB) design software, Low-End printed circuit board (PCB) design software, Medium-End printed circuit board (PCB) design software

2) By Component: printed circuit board (PCB) design software, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Layout, Schematic Capture, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Services

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Other Applications

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And Agriculture, Information Technology And Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1) By High-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software: Cloud-Based High-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, On-Premise High-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Subscription-Based High-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Perpetual License High-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software

2) By Printed Circuit Board Design Software: Open Source Low-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Entry-Level Low-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Hobbyist Low-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Freeware Low-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software

3) By Medium-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software: Small Business Medium-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Mid-Tier Commercial Medium-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Independent Developer Medium-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software, Standard License Medium-End Printed Circuit Board Design Software

The printed circuit board (pcb) design software market covered in this report is segmented

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-circuit-board-pcb-design-software-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for printed circuit board (PCB) design software. However, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encapsulating this market analyzes several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

