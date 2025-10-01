Lunar Exploration Technology Market Size Worth $18.92 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Lunar Exploration Technology Market Worth?

In recent years, the lunar exploration technology market has experienced significant growth. Its expansion is projected to increase from $10.03 billion in 2024 to $11.42 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This notable growth during the historical period can be accredited to factors such as amplification in government investments, burgeoning interest in moon missions, an increase in science research funding, enhanced global collaborations, and a surged demand for lunar data.

The market for lunar exploration technology is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the approaching years. It is projected to soar to $18.92 billion by 2029, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the escalation in private sector participation, increased use of robotic lunar operations, technological advancements, growing funding for the Artemis program, and a surge in commercial lunar exploration projects. The forecast period is also expected to see significant trends like progress in autonomous lunar rovers, advanced propulsion systems, the creation of lunar landers, in-situ resource utilization innovations, and advancements in satellite and sensor technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Lunar Exploration Technology Market?

A surge in interest towards exploring the outer realms of space is predicted to boost the expansion of the lunar exploration technology market. Undertaking the investigation and discovery of the cosmos through the utilization of rockets, satellites, and spacecraft falls under space exploration. Rising investment in scientific investigation propels this exploration, giving nations and companies the ability to unearth new information and create sophisticated technologies. Lunar exploration technology enhances space exploration by facilitating in-depth examination of the lunar surface, backing up future missions, and augmenting our comprehension of the solar system. For example, Pixalytics Ltd., an Earth observation organization based in the UK, reported that, as of the end of June 2023, there were 11330 individual satellites revolving around Earth. This denotes a significant 37.94% escalation since January 2022. Hence, this growing interest in space exploration imagery is fueling the expansion of the lunar exploration technology market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Lunar Exploration Technology Market?

Major players in the Lunar Exploration Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

• Blue Origin LLC

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• MDA Space Ltd.

• Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc.

• ispace Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Lunar Exploration Technology Industry?

Key players in the lunar exploration technology market are concentrating on the development of technological improvements such as next-generation lunar lander and rover systems. These advancements are meant to ensure safe landings, mobility, and on-site experiments on the Moon. These next-generation lunar lander and rover systems are sophisticated exploration technologies tailored to execute accurate landings, traverse rustic lunar landscapes, and transport scientific payloads for extended missions. For example, in July 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a government-operated space agency based in India, launched Chandrayaan-3. This mission proved successful in gently landing near the lunar south pole and deployed a rover to survey the moon's surface. It not only boosted India's competency in planetary missions, but also offered valuable scientific data for future lunar research. The information gathered from this mission has also enriched insights into the Moon's geology and resources, paving the way for more scientific discoveries and potential usage.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Lunar Exploration Technology Market Share?

The lunar exploration technology market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Technology Type: Propulsion Systems, Landing Systems, Navigation And Guidance, Communication Systems, Power Systems, Robotics And Automation, Scientific Instruments, Other Technology Types

2) By Application: Manned Missions, Unmanned Missions, Lunar Rovers, Lunar Landers, Lunar Orbiters, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Space Agencies, Commercial Space Companies, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Propulsion Systems Type: Chemical Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion, Nuclear Propulsion

2) By Landing Systems Type: Powered Descent Systems, Precision Landing Systems, Hazard Detection And Avoidance Systems, Soft Landing Systems

3) By Navigation And Guidance Type: Inertial Navigation Systems, Celestial Navigation Systems, Terrain Relative Navigation, Autonomous Guidance Systems

4) By Communication Systems Type: Deep Space Communication Systems, Optical Communication Systems, Radio Frequency Communication Systems, Relay Satellite Systems

5) By Power Systems Type: Solar Power Systems, Nuclear Power Systems, Fuel Cell Systems, Battery Storage Systems

6) By Robotics And Automation Type: Lunar Rovers, Robotic Arms, Autonomous Navigation Robots, In Situ Resource Utilization Robots

7) By Scientific Instruments Type: Spectrometers, Seismometers, Imaging Systems, Drilling And Sampling Instruments

8) By Other Technology Types: Thermal Control Systems, Radiation Protection Systems, Habitat Support Systems, Additive Manufacturing Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Lunar Exploration Technology Market?

In the Lunar Exploration Technology Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leading market for the year 2024. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to display the most accelerated growth. The geographic areas analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

