Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a rapid expansion in the market size of low-cost electronic warfare drones. The market, which is forecasted to grow from $1.19 billion in 2024 to $1.40 billion in 2025, is estimated to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The historical growth of this market is largely attributed to the rising demand for inexpensive unmanned defense solutions, increasing usage of drones for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, escalating geopolitical tensions, rising acceptance of drones for electronic signal interception, and an intensified focus on swift-deployment aerial systems.

The market for affordable electronic warfare drones is projected to experience a sharp increase over the next several years. The market size is forecasted to reach $2.60 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This surge during the forecast period can be linked to the rising demand for swarm drone capacities, heightened investments in autonomous warfare drones, growing usage in electronic countermeasure operations, popularity of modular drone structures, and increasing integration of unmanned systems in contemporary warfare. Key trends throughout this period are expected to be the advancement in downsized electronic warfare payloads, progress in autonomous mission strategizing, the incorporation of satellite communication systems, synergy with land-based systems, and the evolution of precision-guided weaponry.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market?

The surge in military expenditure is projected to stimulate the expansion of the low-cost electronic warfare drone market in the forthcoming period. This military expenditure involves funds devoted by governments towards enriching and sustaining their military forces, covering costs such as personnel, equipment, research and development, and operations. This increased expenditure occurs as a result of escalating geopolitical worries, leading countries to bolster their defense mechanisms and protect strategic interests within an unpredictable climate. Higher military spending bolsters the market for low-cost electronic warfare drones, as military forces can allocate funds towards reasonably priced, scalable, and technologically superior solutions for electronic assault and defense maneuvers. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish non-governmental organization, reported that global military spending achieved a total of $2.443 trillion in April 2024, indicating a 6.8% rise compared to 2022. Therefore, the upward trend in military spending underpins the growth of the low-cost electronic warfare drone market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market?

Major players in the Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Saab AB

• Aselsan A.S.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market In The Future?

Top businesses involved in the budget-friendly electronic warfare drone market are investing in the creation of inventive solutions, like compact, energy-saving payloads, to improve electronic countermeasures and signal interference abilities. These lightweight, energy-saving payloads are small drone parts that use very little power while conducting operations such as surveillance or electronic jamming. This enables drones to fly for a longer duration and execute missions more effectively. To illustrate, Thales Group, a French aerospace firm, introduced a lightweight, remote-controlled electronic warfare payload designed for small drones to detect and pinpoint radio signals in June 2025. The system weighs less than 5 kilograms (11 pounds) and utilises less than 40 watts of energy, making it apt for incorporating with autonomous, tethered or free-flying drones. It operates covertly, finding and geolocating hostile radio frequency signals from a distance of tens of kilometers without emitting any signals to avoid detection in contested areas. The payload is convenient for personnel without specific training and provides real-time electromagnetic data, supplementing dedicated EW resources and boosting situational awareness for land or naval troops.

How Is The Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market Segmented?

The low-cost electronic warfare drone market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones

2) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

3) By Platform: Aerial, Ground, Naval

4) By Application: Military Surveillance, Electronic Attack, Signal Intelligence, Jamming, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense, Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Wing Drones: Small Fixed-Wing Drones, Medium Fixed-Wing Drones, Large Fixed-Wing Drones

2) By Rotary-Wing Drones: Single-Rotor Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones, Coaxial Rotor Drones

3) By Hybrid Drones: Fixed-Wing Vertical Takeoff And Landing Drones, Tilt-Rotor Hybrid Drones, Convertible Hybrid Drones

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Market?

For the year referenced in the Low-Cost Electronic Warfare Drone Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. The report also forecasts the potential growth trajectory of this region. The regions analyzed in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

