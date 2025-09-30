Official: Truck1 Partners with Busworld Europe 2025

Truck1 and Busworld Europe partner to connect the premier live exhibition in Brussels with a global digital audience for the 2025 event.

Truck1 is the official media partner for Busworld Europe 2025 (Oct 4-9), connecting its vast digital audience to 500+ top exhibitors in Brussels.

BRUSSEL, BRUSSEL, BELGIUM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truck1, the leading online marketplace for commercial vehicles, has been appointed as an official Media Partner for Busworld Europe 2025. This partnership forges a crucial link between the largest physical trade fair for the bus and coach industry and Truck1's extensive digital audience.Busworld Europe is scheduled to take place from October 4th to 9th, 2025, at the Brussels Expo. Featuring over 500 exhibitors—including industry giants like Daimler Buses, MAN Truck & Bus, IVECO BUS, VDL, and Solaris — the biennial event solidifies its position as the global focal point for the sector.Bridging the Digital and Live ExperienceTruck1's role is to significantly extend the show's reach. The focus is on digitally showcasing the over 300 displayed buses and coaches (Europe's largest collection under one roof) and the latest technologies (from hydrogen fuel cells to software and HVAC systems). The goal is to connect online buyers directly with relevant exhibitors in Brussels.For the industry, this means:Increased Relevance: Truck1's digital support gives Busworld Europe greater international traction, particularly in key markets like Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Spain, where Truck1 currently records the high buying interest.Targeted Matchmaking: Truck1 enables bus operators and public transport companies to pre-identify potential purchases or solutions online and initiate the buying process directly at the exhibition.Conferences and NetworkingComplementing the exhibition, the event offers a packed conference program, including The International Bus Conference. These sessions will address critical topics such as achieving net-zero bus services, navigating complex import/export regulations, and enhancing road safety.Truck1 and Busworld Europe share the goal of providing buyers with the best and most efficient paths to vehicle acquisition—whether online via the platform with Europe-wide shipping options or live at the main exhibition in Brussels.

