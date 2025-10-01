Bicycle Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Outlook Sector Size, Growth Trends, and Share Analysis Report In 2025

Bicycle Market

Bicycle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology, By Type, By End-User, By Design, By Distribution Channel and Regional Forecast, 2025–2032

The Asia Pacific dominated the bicycle market with a share of 49.65 in 2024.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortune Business Insights published a research publication on " Bicycle Market Insights, to 2032" with enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bicycle Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.The Global Bicycle Market Study, a comprehensive analysis of the market that spans more and describes the product and industry scope as well as the market prognosis and status for 2025-2032. The marketization process is being accelerated by the market study's segmentation by important regions. The market is currently expanding its reach.The global bicycle market size was valued at USD 108.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 116.56 billion in 2025 to USD 245.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.Get a Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/104524 Scope of the Report of Bicycle MarketThe Bicycle Market have evolved and become more focused on training and technology over the past few years, with the goal of improving service levels. The availability of Bicycle Market management software and GPS tracking will boost the market in forecasted period.The Major Key Market Players Covered in this Report:Hero Cycles Ltd. (India)Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Orbea (Spain)Trek Bicycle Corporation (U.S.)Giant Bicycles (Taiwan)Accell Group (Netherlands)Mobility Holdings, Ltd. (Taiwan)Derby Cycles (Germany)Pon Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)Brompton Bicycle Inc. (U.K.)Bianchi (Italy)BOSCH e-Bike system (Germany)Specialized Bicycle (U.S.)Cannondale Bicycle (U.S.)Cervélo Cycles (U.S.)SRAM LLC (U.S.)Shimano (Japan)Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)Ideal Bike Corporation (Taiwan)KMC Chain Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)DARFON Electronics Corp (Taiwan)Lee Chi Enterprise Co., Ltd (Taiwan)Phoenix Bicycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China)SAVA Bicycle (Europe)XDS Bicycle Co., Ltd. (China)Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China)DJI (China)SCOTT Sports (Switzerland)TQ group (Germany)The titled segments and subsection of the market are illuminated below:Bicycle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Electric and Conventional), By Type (Mountain, Road, Hybrid, Cargo, and Others), By End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), By Design (Folding and Regular), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Regional Forecast, 2025–2032Market Trends:Enhancement in the Better Automotive ModelAvailability of Bicycle Market Software with GPS Tracking TechnologyOpportunities:Expansion of Logistics and Transportation.Growth in Automotive & Transport Segment in Emerging CountriesMarket Drivers:The adoption of new emission standards is significantly contributing to the growth of the Bicycle Market. The regulatory bodies of various countries are coming up with new emission guidelines to reduce pollution. The imposed mandatory emission control is directing automotive Bicycle Market manufacturers to manufacture more optimized to fulfil production demand as it is a vital component of the internal combustion engine that is directly linked to emissions. Hence, the adoption of new emission standards is expected to propel the growth of the Bicycle Market going forward.Bicycle Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analysis the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analysis reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.Recent Key Industry Development:Emotorad launched a new e-cycle, the ST-X, designed for comfort and style. The ST-X features a step-through frame for accessibility, ergonomic handlebars, and an adjustable saddle.Global Bicycle Market -Regional AnalysisNorth America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Brazil.Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and South Africa.Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Nordics, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria, and the Rest of Europe.Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam, etc.) & RestOceania: Australia & New ZealandIf You Want More Insights Into The Bicycle Market, Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104524 Research MethodologyOur research methodology combines both qualitative and quantitative approaches to provide you with a thorough market analysis. We begin by gathering data from trusted industry reports and databases (secondary research), followed by primary research through surveys and interviews with key experts. We then apply advanced statistical tools to analyze the data, uncover trends, and assess market dynamics. Additionally, we use market segmentation and Porter's Five Forces analysis to evaluate competition. This approach ensures that the insights we provide are reliable, actionable, and tailored to support your decision-making process.Benefits of the Report:A descriptive analysis of demand &supply gap, market size estimation, SWOT analysis, PESTEL Analysis and forecast in the global market.Top-down and bottom-up approach for regional analysisPorter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this MarketFor More Specific Information, Speak to Our Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/104524 About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. 