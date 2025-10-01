The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Communication Market Set to Reach $37.99 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $37.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Communication Market Through 2025?

The market size of industrial communication has seen a robust increase in recent years. It is projected to surge from $24.00 billion in 2024 to $26.38 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The historic growth can be linked to the rising implementation of wireless communication technologies, heightened emphasis on predictive maintenance and condition monitoring, escalating government initiatives propelling smart manufacturing, widening adoption of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and an upsurge in the need for interoperability among a variety of industrial systems.

The market size of industrial communication is projected to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching $37.99 billion by 2029 at a 9.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth within the forecast period can be associated with various factors such as the escalating application of 5G technology within industrial arenas, an surge in investments towards smart manufacturing campaigns, the rising demand for edge computing capacities, a heightened interest in energy-saving communication solutions, and the growing amalgamation of industrial communication systems with cloud structures. The forecast period is likely to observe several key trends including the emergence of edge computing within industrial communication networks, the blending of industrial communication systems with cloud-supported platforms, enhancements in cybersecurity protocols in communication systems, progression in real-time data analytics within communication frameworks, and the amalgamation of standardized communication protocols.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Industrial Communication Market?

The anticipated surge in the utilization of the internet of things (IoT) is predicted to bolster the expansion of the industrial communication market in the future. The term internet of things refers to a web of physical objects equipped with sensors, software and connectivity capabilities, permitting data gathering, exchange, and response over the internet or other communication networks devoid of the need for direct human interference. This growth owes to improved connectivity, facilitating smoother data transfers between devices, leading to more intelligent decision-making and immediate automation. The incorporation of IoT directly results in increased demand for industrial communication since IoT gadgets generate a vast amount of real-time data that necessitates swift, reliable communication networks for uninterrupted connectivity, effective data dispersion, and coordinated industrial proceedings. For example, in July 2025, the European Commission (EC), a government organization based in Belgium, projected that the count of IoT-connected gadgets will see a yearly rise of 7% from above 40 billion in 2023 to 49 million by 2026. As such, the escalating utilization of the internet of things is fueling the expansion of the industrial communication market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Industrial Communication Market?

Major players in the Industrial Communication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• GE Grid Solutions LLC

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Asea Brown Boveri

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• TE Connectivity

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Emerson Electric Co

What Are The Top Trends In The Industrial Communication Industry?

Key players in the industrial communication industry are channelling their resources into the evolution of innovative strategies such as artificial intelligence (AI)-led service sensing integration. These strategies aim at delivering intelligent, trustworthy and streamlined network solutions to businesses and industries, bolstering automation, real-time information transfer, and function effectiveness across a range of applications. To clarify, AI-promoted service sensing integration is a network solution, which harnesses AI technology to monitor, predict, and enhance service requirements in real time, facilitating automated, intelligent, and efficient incorporation of commercial or industrial network operations. As an illustration, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a tech firm based in China, in March 2025, unveiled the Enterprise Network Solution 5.2, an epitome of AI-led automation integration and ultra-low latency 5G access. The solution utilizes connections, AI, smart algorithms and coordinated planning, paving the way for intelligent service reconstruction of industrial customers, thus assisting them in establishing effective, trustworthy, and intelligently enduring networks.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Industrial Communication Market

The industrial communication market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Communication Protocol: Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless

3) By Control Mechanism: Programmable Logic Controller, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition, Distributed Control System, Other Control Mechanisms

4) By Functional Level: Device Or Field Level, Control Level, Information Or Operational Or Supervisory Level

5) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Energy And Power, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Industrial Ethernet Configuration Tools, Network Monitoring And Management Software, Data Analysis And Visualization Tools, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

2) By Hardware: Routers, Switches, Gateways, Controllers, Connectors, Communication Interfaces

3) By Services: Professional Services, Consulting, Integration And Deployment, Training And Support, Managed Services

Global Industrial Communication Market - Regional Insights

In the Industrial Communication Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. However, the forecast indicates that Asia-Pacific will likely experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

