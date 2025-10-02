On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market to Grow at 19% CAGR from 2025-2029

On-Orbit Propellant Depot Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's On-Orbit Propellant Depot Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market Size And Growth?

The market for on-orbit propellant depots has experienced significant expansion in the recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $1.58 billion in 2024 to $1.88 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. Factors contributing to this historic progression include a surge in the count of geostationary satellites, escalating satellite substitution expenses, an amplified demand for prolonged operational lifespan of satellites, the expansion of satellite-based communication services, and increased investments in space infrastructure.

The market size of on-orbit propellant depots is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the ensuing years. The market is projected to expand to $3.77 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The expected growth in this period can be credited to the rising utilization of satellite servicing, escalating demand for in-orbit refueling, the proliferation of commercial space missions, increased emphasis on space sustainability, and surge in the deployment of earth observation satellites. Significant trends observed during the forecast period consist of progressive developments in autonomous docking systems, breakthroughs in fluid transfer interfaces, research and progression in the storage of cryogenic propellant, considerable advancements in modular depot structures, and technological enhancements in robotic satellite servicing.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market?

As lunar and Martian exploration becomes increasingly critical, the on-orbit propellant depot market is poised for growth. Lunar and Martian exploration consists of creating both human and robotic missions intended for exploration, presence establishment, and research on the Moon and Mars. This increased focus is a result of geopolitical rivalry, where countries strive to showcase their space leadership for strategic, scientific, and economic benefits. On-orbit propellant depots contribute to lunar and Martian exploration by offering in-space refuelling, enabling long-term missions to be possible. These depots minimize the need for several Earth takeoffs by allowing spacecraft to top up their fuel while in orbit, which enhances the effectiveness and sustainability of missions. As an example, the US government sanctioned $7.478 billion in July 2023 for Moon-to-Mars exploration under the Artemis program, as reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, marking a $687 million rise from 2022. Therefore, the growth of the on-orbit propellant depot market is largely driven by the escalating focus on lunar and Martian exploration.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market?

Major players in the On-Orbit Propellant Depot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• SpaceX Corp.

• Moog Inc.

• Argo Space Corp

• MT Aerospace AG

• Gateway Galactic Inc.

• Sierra Space Corporation

• Redwire Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market In The Future?

Major firms in the on-orbit propellant depot market are directing their efforts towards the conception of novel solutions such as universal refuelling interfaces to facilitate satellite servicing, prolong mission durations and cultivate a self-sustaining space ecosystem. Standardized refuelling interfaces denote generic ports and connection structures that enable a service vehicle to couple with and transmit propellant to a client satellite, irrespective of its producer. To illustrate, Orbit Fab Inc., a company situated in the U.S. specialising in in-space refuelling, initiated its hydrazine refuelling service in September 2022, the first of its kind in commercial terms. This service employs the company's proprietary Rapid Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI) port, a universal propellant valve engineered to interface with both existing and newly-manufactured satellites. This system integrates a refuelling shuttle that stores the propellant and can autodock with a client satellite's RAFTI port to finalize the transfer, thus allowing mission extensions without pre-existing design synergy between the satellite's operator and the propellant supplier.

How Is The On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market Segmented?

The on-orbit propellant depot market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Depot Type: Permanent, Temporary

2) By Propellant Type: Cryogenic, Non-Cryogenic

3) By Application: Satellite Refueling, Deep Space Missions, Spacecraft Servicing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Commercial, Government And Defense, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Permanent: Government Operated, Commercial Operated, International Collaborative

2) By Temporary: Mission Specific, Experimental, Emergency Support

Which Is The Dominating Region For The On-Orbit Propellant Depot Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for on-orbit propellant depots. The report on this market includes projections for various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

