Saskatchewan Apologizes to Survivors for the Province's Role in the Operation of Île-à-la-Crosse School

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2025

Agreement in Principle Reached with Survivors

Premier Scott Moe today announced that the Government of Saskatchewan has reached an Agreement in Principle for compensation with the former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse School.

The Île-à-la-Crosse School and student dormitory existed in various capacities from approximately 1860, when it was established by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, a missionary congregation of the Roman Catholic Church, until the 1970s when operation of the school was assumed by the Île-à-la-Crosse School Division.

Under this Agreement in Principle, Saskatchewan has agreed to pay $40.2 million to provide restitution to former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse School and their families, and to promote reconciliation, healing, wellness, education, language, culture and commemoration in the community of Île-à-la-Crosse.

"On behalf of the Province of Saskatchewan I offer a sincere apology to the survivors and their families," Moe said. "Saskatchewan is at its best when we are working together with Métis and First Nations to make our province a place that everyone is proud to call home, and where we all have equal opportunity to prosper and live in safe, healthy communities. It is our sincere hope that this agreement provides closure to the former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse School, and that it serves as a foundation for continued collaboration and success in the future."

Government anticipates that the proposed settlement will be approved by the Court of King's Bench in early 2026. The province supports a claims process for individual abuse claims that is simple, expedited, trauma-informed, and cost-effective. The claims process will be administered by a third-party class actions administration firm approved by the Court of King's Bench.

