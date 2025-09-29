State Supreme Court Approves Amendments to Rules on Bar Exam, Attorney Civility Oath

Approval on Thursday largely tracks with the changes proposed by the court in May, which sought to clarify the broad authority of the Committee of Bar Examiners (“CBE”) over the examination process after a botched February test led some to criticize the State Bar’s Board of Trustees for allegedly sidelining the panel as to certain aspects of the admissions process.

