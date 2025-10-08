Small Nonprofit Team Gains New Perspective Through Insights Discovery Session with Creter Group

As part of its 20th anniversary, Creter Group facilitated Insights Discovery training for Elizabeth, NJ, based Josephine’s Place

Christine Creter, intuitively, led our small group through the process of discovery of not only ourselves but those we work with most closely.” — Sheila Casey, Executive Director of Josephine’s Place

ELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josephine’s Place (josephinesplace.org), a nonprofit women’s center serving the community of Elizabeth, NJ, recently participated in a customized Insights Discovery session facilitated by Creter Group. The session gave the organization’s leadership team the rare opportunity to reflect on how their personal styles influence internal collaboration and external relationships.Josephine’s Place was one of five nonprofit organizations selected to receive complimentary leadership or team effectiveness training from Creter Group in honor of the firm’s 20th anniversary. As a provider of tailored learning and development services, Creter Group marked this milestone year by giving back to purpose-driven organizations doing vital work in their communities.With limited time and resources, small nonprofit teams often put their own development last. For Josephine’s Place, the session—made possible through Creter Group’s partnership with the Insights Foundation—offered a focused, practical way to invest in their team without pulling them away from their mission.Each team member received an Insights Discovery profile and took part in a conversation facilitated by Christine Creter, founder of Creter Group. Together, they explored how their communication styles shaped interactions with board members, volunteers, and the community.The group quickly noticed a shared pattern: all four had very similar personality profiles. While this created cohesion, it also presented an opportunity to expand how they engage with others.“Within our group, we found new meaning in our personal communication styles, new tools for collaborating within our organization and among one another, and renewed energies to re-engage within our organization and mission,” said Sheila Casey, Executive Director of Josephine’s Place. “Christine Creter, intuitively, led our small group through the process of discovery of not only ourselves but those we work with most closely.”Christine Creter remarked on the team’s openness and commitment to growth. “Josephine’s Place showed how powerful a single session can be when there’s a willingness to look inward,” said Creter. “They embraced the conversation, challenged their assumptions, and left with a real plan to better serve their mission through a deeper understanding of themselves and each other.”The workshop reflects Creter Group’s approach to leadership and team development: grounded in behavioral insight, tailored to real-world dynamics, and designed with people, not just outcomes, in mind.Insights Discovery is a psychometric tool that helps individuals and teams improve communication, collaboration, and self-awareness. Used globally in both corporate and nonprofit settings, it offers a practical way to make learning personal and actionable.Josephine’s Place plans to continue working with the profiles and tools they received, integrating the learnings into their day-to-day work and relationships.To learn more about Josephine’s Place, visit https://www.josephinesplace.org/ . For more information about Insights Discovery sessions and how they can support your team, contact Creter Group at info@ cretergroup.com About Creter GroupCreter Group is a woman-owned learning and development company that helps organizations build stronger teams, foster innovation, and achieve measurable results. Creter Group works across sectors—from nonprofits to healthcare to tech—to support organizations in navigating change, aligning teams, and developing stronger communication habits. In 2025, the firm celebrated its 20th anniversary by providing complimentary training to five nonprofit organizations. Learn more at cretergroup.com.

