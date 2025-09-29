Beyond Tylenol: MDLifespan and Dr. Jill Carnahan Warn Environmental Toxins Pose Greater Risk to Moms & Babies

MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to minimizing toxic exposures and improving health outcomes, is pushing the conversation further: the invisible burden of everyday environmental toxins may be the real, underapprecia MDLifespan and renowned mold specialist Dr. Jill Carnahan released the Ultimate Mold Exposure & Detox Guide for Mold Awareness Month. The guide is free, and provides actionable strategies for patients, families, and healthcare providers to identify mold e

MDLifespan releases free Mold Exposure & Detox Guide—spotlighting mold toxins as an unavoidable daily threat affecting millions of Americans.

You can choose whether or not to take a pain reliever, but you can’t choose whether you breathe air or drink water or live in a home with hidden toxins.” — Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan

CHICAGO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As media outlets focus on emerging research linking Tylenol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy to autism risk, MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ), a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to minimizing toxic exposures and improving health outcomes, is pushing the conversation further: the invisible burden of everyday environmental toxins may be the real, underappreciated threat to maternal health—and Tylenol is just the headline grabber.“You can choose whether or not to take a pain reliever,” said Dr. Paul Savage, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, “but you can’t choose whether you breathe air or drink water or live in a home with hidden toxins. While the Tylenol‐autism link is drawing media attention, the far greater—and unavoidable—challenge is chronic exposure to mold toxins, PFAS, microplastics, volatile organics, and other pollutants that disrupt hormones, inflame tissues, and cross the placenta.”To spotlight this issue, MDLifespan and renowned mold specialist Dr. Jill Carnahan today released the Ultimate Mold Exposure & Detox Guide for Mold Awareness Month. The guide is free, and provides actionable strategies for patients, families, and healthcare providers to identify mold exposures, prevent contamination, and begin safe detoxification protocols.Why This Matters: Mold & Public HealthNearly 21% of U.S. asthma cases—approximately 4.6 million of 21.8 million total—are estimated to be attributable to dampness and mold exposure in homes.Studies estimate that up to 47% of U.S. buildings may have mold or dampness problems.The CDC, EPA, and related authorities also recognize that mold exposure can exacerbate allergies, respiratory distress, and immune dysfunction in susceptible individuals.These numbers underscore how widespread the issue is—and how easy it is to understate when media attention is focused on a drug like Tylenol.What the Guide CoversHidden mold sources (walls, HVAC, basements, foods like coffee/grains)Symptom profiles that mimic other diagnoses (brain fog, fatigue, mood swings)Why bleach and superficial cleaning often fail to neutralize mycotoxin residueDaily mitigation strategies (humidity control, HEPA filtration, low-mold diet)When more advanced medical detox is neededDr. Jill Carnahan’s Mold PlasmaXchange ProtocolThe guide also introduces Dr. Jill’s MDL Mold PlasmaXchange Protocol, a physician-designed, patent-pending regimen combining therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), targeted binders, IV nutrients, and personalized testing to reduce circulating mycotoxins, inflammatory proteins, and immune triggers.“Mold toxins remain one of the most underestimated threats to health,” said Dr. Jill Carnahan, MD. “By elevating awareness and offering real, science-driven solutions, we can help mothers, future children, and all individuals reduce a continuous toxic burden that often flies under the radar.”Download the Free GuideAccess the Ultimate Mold Exposure & Detox Guide here:About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

