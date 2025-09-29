Eigen Bio's AI Outperforms DeepMind's AlphaFold3, Secures Global Top 3 in Stanford RNA 3D AI Structure Challenge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eigen Bio, today announced that it was awarded the #3 overall ranking worldwide in the Stanford University RNA 3D Structure Prediction Challenge. In a landmark result, Eigen Bio's proprietary AI model placed ahead of Google DeepMind's AlphaFold3, definitively positioning Eigen Bio at the forefront of computational structural biology.The competition was one of the largest scientific challenges of its kind, attracting a massive global talent pool: 10,376 registrations from 89 countries, culminating in 18,386 submissions from 1,485 active teams. Eigen Bio's exceptional performance places it in the top 0.2% of participants, a testament to the power and sophistication of its foundational AI platform.A New Frontier in BiologyThis achievement is a pivotal moment in biological science. Just as AlphaFold2's solution to the protein folding problem heralded a new era in biology and contributed to a Nobel Prize, the accurate prediction of RNA structure is widely considered the next great challenge in molecular biology. RNA molecules are fundamental to life, acting as messengers, enzymes, and regulators of cellular processes. However, their complex and dynamic 3D shapes have remained notoriously difficult to predict."To outperform a titan like DeepMind in what is arguably the next frontier after protein folding is a watershed moment," said Sang Lee, founder and CEO of Eigen Bio. "It's not just a competition win; it's validation of our unique approach to AI and a powerful demonstration that our platform can solve fundamental biological problems previously thought to be intractable. We are building the foundational model that will decode the language of RNA and ultimately biological function."Accelerating the Future of MedicineThe ability to accurately and rapidly predict RNA 3D structures is a paradigm shift for medicine. It unlocks the potential to:Design Novel Therapeutics: Create highly specific RNA-based drugs, such as mRNA vaccines, siRNAs, and aptamers, to target diseases like cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders with unprecedented precision.Accelerate Drug Discovery: Dramatically shorten the timeline and reduce the cost of developing new medicines by modeling drug-RNA interactions in silico.Uncover Disease Mechanisms: Provide researchers with an essential tool to understand how dysfunctional RNA contributes to disease, paving the way for new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.Eigen Bio’s success in this challenge is testament that its core technology is not just theoretical but a world-class, validated solution poised to drive the future of biotechnology.A Foundation for Growth and InnovationThis milestone provides significant momentum for Eigen Bio's mission to engineer biology and redefine medicine. Eigen Bio is leveraging its validated AI platform to build a vertically integrated pipeline spanning RNA-based diagnostics, AI-powered drug discovery, and novel therapeutic development."This result is a clear signal to the industry, our partners, and the investment community," Sang Lee continued. "We have a foundational technology that is world class, and we are moving with urgency and focus to translate this computational power into life-saving products. We invite collaborators and investors who share our vision to join us in building the next chapter of medicine."About Eigen BioEigen Bio is a next-generation biotechnology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to unlock the biology of RNA. By combining advanced machine learning with deep molecular expertise, Eigen Bio is building the world’s most powerful RNA-focused AI engine — enabling breakthroughs in diagnostics, drug discovery, and therapeutic development.ContactDairo IsomuraEigen Biodairo.isomura@eigenbioai.com

