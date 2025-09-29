Smart Home Appliances Market in 2025 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034

Wi-Fi, RFID and ZigBee are the most preferred technologies in the smart home appliances market.

The global smart home appliances market was valued at $33.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Smart Home Appliances Market by Product Type (Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Air Conditioner and Others), and Technology (Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification, Cellular Technology, ZigBee, Bluetooth and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the smart home appliances market was valued at $33.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $62.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/738 Prime determinants of growthThe global growth of smart home appliances is driven by several key factors tailored to modern consumer needs. The increase in trend toward sustainable living and energy efficiency prompts consumers to opt for appliances that offer smart energy-saving features, such as adaptive temperature control and intelligent power management systems. The rise in urbanization and smaller living spaces in urban areas has boosted demand for compact yet multifunctional smart appliances that maximize utility without compromising on performance. Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning enable appliances to learn user habits, personalize experiences, and autonomously optimize functions, appealing to tech-savvy consumers seeking convenience and efficiency. The integration of smart home ecosystems with voice assistants and mobile applications enhances accessibility and control, offering seamless connectivity and enhancing the overall smart home experience. These factors collectively drive the global smart home appliances market toward substantial growth and innovation.The refrigerator segment held the highest market share in 2023By product type, the refrigerator segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to its essential role in households and continuous advancements in smart technology. Smart refrigerators from brands such as Samsung's Family Hub series and LG's InstaView ThinQ incorporate innovative features such as touchscreen displays, cameras for interior monitoring, and Wi-Fi connectivity. These appliances enable users to view their refrigerator's contents remotely, receive expiry notifications, and even place grocery orders directly from the fridge. Such functionalities not only enhance convenience but also promote efficient food management and reduce energy consumption. In addition, integration with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant further streamlines interaction and control, which has made smart refrigerators a preferred choice for tech-savvy consumers seeking modern kitchen solutions that optimize everyday tasks while offering connectivity and sustainability benefits.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (298 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8718231f0f82e32cd53bc2f0def3b533 The Wi-Fi segment held the highest market share in 2023By technology, the Wi-Fi segment held the highest market share in 2023. Wi-Fi technology is widely adopted in smart home appliances primarily for its high data transfer rates and global availability in homes and public spaces. Wi-Fi enables appliances to connect seamlessly to home networks and the internet, facilitating remote control, monitoring, and interaction through smartphone apps or voice assistants. For instance, smart refrigerators such as Samsung's Family Hub series use Wi-Fi to allow users to view contents, track expiration dates, and manage grocery lists from their smartphones. Similarly, smart thermostats such as Ecobee SmartThermostat leverage Wi-Fi connectivity for energy management and remote temperature control. Wi-Fi's reliability and bandwidth effectively support the increase in demand for interconnected smart devices in modern homes, offering users convenience, efficiency, and enhanced control over their appliances and overall home environment.North America led the market share in 2023By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The dominance is primarily driven by high consumer adoption of smart home technologies, strong purchasing power, and robust infrastructure supporting IoT connectivity. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have a significant number of tech-savvy consumers who value convenience, energy efficiency, and connected living solutions offered by smart home appliances. Major tech companies based in North America, such as Amazon, Google, and Apple, play pivotal roles in driving innovation and setting industry standards for smart home ecosystems. These factors contribute to North America leading in both market size and technological advancements within the global smart home appliances market.Players: -Koninklijke Philips N.V.General Electric CompanySamsung Electronics Co., Ltd.BSH Hausgerate GmbHHaier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.Electrolux ABLG Electronics Inc.Miele & Cie. KGWhirlpool CorporationApple Inc.Panasonic CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the smart home appliances market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/738 Recent Industry DevIn March 2024, Ecobee introduced the SmartThermostat Premium, an upgraded version of its popular smart thermostat to provide more precise climate control and energy savings for smart homes. The new model features a sleek design with a larger display, improved voice control with built-in Alexa, and enhanced sensors for better temperature and occupancy detection.In January 2024, Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Home Hub, a central control unit for its ecosystem of smart home products to strengthen the product portfolio with smart appliances products. The Mi Smart Home Hub supports Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, which allows it to connect with a wide range of smart devices.In July 2023, Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, launched Philips Hue Secure, a line of smart home security products to expand the business into the home security market. The product line includes security cameras, motion sensors, and secure integration with the Philips Hue app.In June 2022, Amazon introduced the Echo Show 15, a smart display designed for the kitchen, which features a 15.6-inch screen that can be mounted on the wall or placed on a counter. Key Findings of Smart Home Appliances Market:
The global market for smart home appliances, is expected to grow due to availability of innovative and affordable smart appliances and increasing awareness among the populace during the forecast period (2015-2020)
Wi-Fi, RFID and ZigBee are the most preferred technologies in the smart home appliances market
North America, on account of tech-savvy end users and government incentives for smart appliance manufacturers, constituted the highest market share in 2014, followed by Europe
Asia-Pacific would surpass the North American and European markets by 2018, emerging as the market leader

