【Maestros’ collaborative art】Macao Grand Prix Museum x Wynn Chocolate Supercar Exhibition

MACAU, September 29 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”) and Wynn join hands once again to present the Macao Grand Prix Museum x Wynn Chocolate Supercar Exhibition from today (29 September). The exhibit is woven together by the internationally-acclaimed pastry artist with various food art awards, Bob Tay, and the renowned trendsetting artist Saiff Vasarhelyi across two spheres. Carrying the creative reimagination of motorsport and confectionary aesthetics by trendy art, the delectable masterpiece will be a new exhibit to spark much interest as part of the Museum’s various innovative means of carrying on the culture of the Macau Grand Prix and exude the destination’s charm as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Two masters’ artistry in one creative supercar

Following the success of the first “Wynn Special Chocolate F1” sculpted by Bob Tay last year, the pastry artist partners this year with the internationally-renowned media influencer and Swiss trendsetting artist, Saiff Vasarhelyi, to create this trendy artwork through a symphony of their creative worlds.

This time, Bob Tay has handcrafted a divine chocolate artwork of 2.9-meter super racing car. He enlivened the exterior design of the car model with colorful graffiti, manifesting a blend of smooth curves, bright hues and delicate details. The masterpiece brings to life the infinite possibilities between the enchanting momentum of motorsport and the beauty of confectionary art.

Partnering with Bob Tay in the project, Saiff Vasarhelyi embraces a great passion for motorsport culture and often imbues his artworks with racing elements. The manifestation of the unparalleled speed and beauty in motorsport through his unique visual art and creativity has attracted the gazes of many racing fans. Saiff Vasarhelyi has collaborated with various international brands to exhibit his artworks around the world. Fueled as well by his impact on social media, his supercar artwork at the Museum is poised to attract a whirlwind of attention and visitors from different cultures, in turn elevating the profile of both the Museum and the event of Macau Grand Prix.

Experience racing sweetness on National Day Holidays

2025 Macao Grand Prix Museum x Wynn Chocolate Supercar Exhibition was inaugurated today (29 September). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Acting President of Sports Bureau, Lei Si Leng, Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou, Swiss artist Saiff Vasarhelyi and master pastry artist Bob Tay, officiated the opening ceremony.

2025 Macao Grand Prix Museum x Wynn Chocolate Supercar Exhibition is held in the exhibition hall at the basement of the Museum from 29 September until 16 November. Residents and visitors are welcome to behold the delectable masterpiece during the National Day Holiday.

Free admission on 1 October

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. In line with the National Day Holidays, the Museum offers free admission on 1 October and will open on 7 October (originally closed on Tuesday) as a special arrangement. Visitors and residents are welcome to visit. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport-related exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.