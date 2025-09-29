Qingmao Flashmob Giveaway for Two Days 150 Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries on Promotion at YoBuy

MACAU, September 29 - To build momentum for the upcoming 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), which is scheduled for October, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR is launching the 2nd C-PLPEX Qingmao Flashmob on the 6th floor of the Qingmao Port Building at YoBuy. The event commenced on 26 September and ran for two consecutive days. It featured 150 selected products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) on promotion, alongside exclusive offers including cash coupons and shopping reward gifts. Members of the public were invited to participate.

Diverse PSC products offered a sneak peek at the expo’s atmosphere

The flashmob ran from 10:30 to 18:30 on Friday and Saturday. It comprised 12 exhibition booths on-site, showcasing a wide array of popular products from PSCs, including wines, canned goods, distinctive souvenirs, biscuits, sauces, snacks, speciality coffee, cultural and creative ornaments, and luggage. In addition to fulfilling everyday consumption and gifting needs, the event gives the public an early insight into the rich offerings of the 2nd C-PLPEX, allowing them to experience the unique characteristics and appeal of products from PSCs.

Multiple exclusive offers add to festivity; exhibitors gear up for the C-PLPEX

To further enhance the shopping experience, the event offers a range of consumer benefits: members of the public will receive a voucher worth MOP 15 upon arrival and join a lucky draw to win a welcome gift. Receipts for purchases exceeding certain amounts may be exchanged for exquisite souvenirs such as backpacks, octagonal cups, and folding crates. The gifts were available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

An exhibitor noted that this flashmob enabled their teams to gauge Macao residents’ preferences for products from PSCs, allowing them to prepare adequately for their formal exhibition in October. They are looking forward to leveraging the expo’s abundant resources from PSCs to identify more premium products suited to the Chinese mainland and Macao markets, while simultaneously establishing distribution channels.

The 2nd C-PLPEX will be held in Macao in October, with nearly 450 corporate exhibitors

The 2nd C-PLPEX will take place from 22 to 25 October (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, themed “Established in a New Development Landscape, Pioneering New Avenues for Partnership”. It will run concurrently with the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE).

To further aggregate premium resources, exhibitor recruitment for the 2nd C-PLPEX have been conducted since April at economic and trade events in Brazil, Portugal, Xinjiang, Changsha, and Guangzhou. Nearly 450 enterprises have confirmed their participation, almost 70% of which originate from nine PSCs. The expo also features the Port of Sines, Portugal’s principal cargo port, and prominent institutions and enterprises from PSCs such as Prio Energy, the third-largest European producer of biodiesel from residual raw materials. Leading cross-border e-commerce enterprise Amazon will also be present. The 2nd C-PLPEX will continue to harness Macao’s pivotal role as a platform between China and PSCs, fostering new opportunities for co-operation.