“Celebrating the Festival Beneath the Lunar Brilliance” Moonlit Reunion: Neighbourhood Mid-Autumn Night to Take Place in Macau New Neighbourhood on 5 October

MACAU, September 29 - As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin will host the “Moonlit Reunion: Neighbourhood Mid-Autumn Night” on Sunday, 5 October, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature dazzling themed lanterns alongside a special market, game stalls, craft workshops, and song-and-dance performances, with over a thousand exquisite gifts prepared to celebrate the festival with residents from Hengqin and Macao. Admission to the event is completely free of charge.

Additionally, Macao residents who are not MNN residents attending the event can receive a mystery gift upon completing a brief questionnaire. The public is warmly invited to bring family and friends to the MNN to celebrate the festival together beneath the lunar brilliance.

Atmospheric highlights: themed lantern installations arrive in the MNN

With the MNN community maturing and facilities becoming more comprehensive, an increasing number of Macao residents are opting to reside here. To welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival together with its residents, a large moon arch installation will be set up at the MNN entrance plaza, symbolising the “reunion of people and the moon”. Additionally, several atmospheric Mid-Autumn lantern photo spots will be arranged within the venue, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the festival’s charm. On the day of the event, participants who share their on-site photos on designated social media platforms can claim limited-edition exquisite gifts.

Special craft workshop: making unique traditional-style fans under the moonlight

The event will include an “Traditional-Style Hand Fan Craft Workshop”, enabling residents to create unique festival memories alongside the MNN. Three sessions will be held on the day, each accommodating 20 participants, free of charge. Interested members of the public can register via the QR code on the event poster. Places are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A delightful dual feast for the senses of sound and sight: Fish Lantern Dance show and performances by Macao and Greater Bay Area artists

On the day, Macao singer-songwriter Iron Ian and Dude, a band from the Greater Bay Area (GBA), will perform live, using captivating vocals to energise the atmosphere and ignite the enthusiasm of every resident with their music. The MNN will also present the traditional folk dance “Fish Lantern Dance” with performers in Hanfu attire gracefully wielding distinctive fish lanterns, accompanied by traditional music as they parade through the neighbourhood. This will spread the joyful and harmonious festival spirit throughout the area, while conveying the MNN’s heartfelt wishes for residents’ fulfilled and prosperous lives.

To extend the festive atmosphere, select photo installations will remain on display until Sunday, 12 October. The public is welcome to visit the MNN for photos and memories. Those interested in attending are encouraged to take the complimentary MNN shuttle bus, departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone), with services approximately every 15 minutes.