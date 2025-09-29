Advanced VAPT Service Powers Stronger Compliance and Cyber Resilience for Enterprises

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services VAPT testing Services

IBN Technologies launches advanced VAPT service to help enterprises cut risks, boost compliance, and build cyber resilience against rising global threats.

IBN Technologies today announced the launch of its advanced VAPT Service, designed to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities across modern digital infrastructures. As cyberattacks grow in frequency and complexity, this next-generation vulnerability assessment and penetration testing solution enables businesses to strengthen compliance, reduce risks, and ensure operational continuity.With over 3,500 attempted cyberattacks occurring daily and nearly 97% of breaches caused by misconfigurations, the importance of comprehensive VAPT Service cannot be overstated. By combining AI-driven analytics, real-world adversary simulations, and certified ethical expertise, IBN equips enterprises with unmatched defense capabilities against today's evolving cyber threats.The Growing Relevance of VAPT Service in CybersecurityGlobal threat intelligence reports reveal alarming trends advanced persistent threats (APTs) rising 67% annually, zero-day exploits quadrupling, and cloud-targeted breaches escalating. Without proactive penetration testing and vulnerability assessment, businesses risk significant financial, operational, and reputational damage. IBN Technologies' VAPT Service delivers strategic protection while ensuring alignment with industry regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO.IBN's Comprehensive VAPT Service Portfolio Includes:1. Web Application Security Testing – Attack simulations, vulnerability detection, and adversary-based analysis.2. Mobile Security Assessments – Platform-wide penetration testing and device hardening.3. Network Infrastructure Testing – Multi-layer penetration, firewall validation, and segmentation checks.4. Cloud Security Audits – Kubernetes, serverless, and hybrid/multi-cloud security testing.5. IoT & Edge Device Security – Firmware analysis, industrial IoT testing, and supply chain validation.6. Source Code Review & DevSecOps – AI-powered static/dynamic testing with secure SDLC practices.Proven Business Outcomes from IBN's VAPT Service1. 92% reduction in critical vulnerabilities within 60 days2. 70% faster detection and incident response times3. 100% prevention of ransomware across client ecosystems4. 55% improvement in audit and compliance scores5. Zero data breaches over two yearsDriving Long-Term Enterprise SecurityIBN Tech's advanced VAPT Service integrates predictive intelligence, automation, and compliance-focused consulting—helping enterprises in India and worldwide transform cybersecurity into a business advantage. By combining testing, risk analysis, and continuous monitoring, IBN ensures clients achieve resilience, regulatory readiness, and customer trust.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services-2. VCISO services-About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

