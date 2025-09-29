Horizon Media Holdings and Havas Unveil New Global Agency Network: Horizon Global

First agency network built in the AI era designed for today’s modern marketer. Bob Lord appointed interim Global CEO to lead joint venture.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Media Holdings and Havas today announced the formation of Horizon Global , a new joint venture that brings together two of the industry’s most respected media leaders to meet the growing demands of global marketers. With a combined $20 billion in global billings, Horizon Global immediately ranks among the world’s top media investors.Headquartered in New York and spanning over 100 countries, Horizon Global harnesses Horizon Media and Havas Media Network ’s combined strengths to deliver a bold breakthrough agency network alternative at a time when clients face fewer, more constrained options.Horizon Global will focus on US-centric global client opportunities. Outside of those opportunities, Horizon Media and Havas Media Network will continue to operate independently servicing their respective client portfolios, pursuing new business and building their brand profiles.Horizon Global will unite Horizon’s Blu platform and Havas’ Converged.AI platform to form a seamless, AI-native experience - BluConverged. The BluConverged platform unlocks smarter insights, faster outcomes and true transparency for global clients.“Built exclusively for the needs of the modern global marketer, Horizon Global is rewriting the agency network playbook,” said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media Holdings. “With an open ecosystem approach, Horizon Global fosters cooperation, prioritizes transparency and places power back in the client’s hands. As the first agency network built in the AI era, we’re leading with future-forward ways of working, collaborating and delivering outcomes for clients – and we’re doing it responsibly at global scale. This is an exciting new chapter for Havas and Horizon.”“This partnership marks a significant moment for our agencies,” said Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman, Havas. “I’ve known Bill for years, and I’m incredibly proud Horizon has turned to Havas as its global partner. In a shifting industry, we look forward to a very exciting partnership, combining our complementary strengths.”Horizon Global also announces today a new executive leadership team to lead the global network into the future. Bob Lord is appointed interim CEO of Horizon Global, effective immediately. With more than three decades of experience at the intersection of media, technology and business transformation, Lord will be responsible for driving Horizon Global growth strategy and delivery of client experience excellence across the world. He will maintain his current role as President, Horizon Media Holdings.Additionally, Renata Spackova is appointed to the role of Global Chief Operating Officer, Horizon Global. Based in Paris, Spackova will lead the strategic deployment of Horizon Global across more than 100+ markets around the world.Lord and Spackova will work closely with Horizon Global’s Board of Directors which includes Koenigsberg, Bolloré, Peter Mears (Global CEO, Havas Media Network) and other key members of the Havas and Horizon Media leadership teams.“Horizon Global enters the market at a dynamic moment with a global offering that truly puts clients first,” said Lord. “We intentionally designed Horizon Global to usher in a new chapter of connected intelligence, innovation, and client value. Through the BluConverged Platform, and together with our teams and partners, we can now meet the growing demands for performance-based media models and drive enduring growth for the incredible brands we are privileged to represent.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.