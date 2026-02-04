California Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver in Kent Tran v. Utomo Tani, Case No. 23STCV08305

FedReceiver LLC Logo Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

On 09/24/25, LA Superior Court appointed Stephen J. Donell as Receiver in Kent Tran v. Utomo Tani, Case No. 23STCV08305.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles appointed Stephen J. Donell as court-appointed receiver in the case of Kent Tran vs. Utomo Tani, et al., in Case No. 23STCV08305.Mr. Donell was appointed as Receiver to take possession and control of a large industrial property in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Donell was tasked with marketing and selling the real property. The court also issued an injunction against all pending foreclosure proceedings, trustee’s sales, or other attempts to sell or encumber the real property given a pending foreclosure of the property. The injunction will allow the Receiver to perform an orderly sale of the property. A Receiver can provide considerable value in this case, ensuring that the property is protected and marketed appropriately, and ultimately sold at a price which reflects its true market value. The Receiver will hold all proceeds of the sale until a further court order provides for the distribution of funds to the appropriate parties.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate receiverships . In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership services involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income properties to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

