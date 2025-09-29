Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005355

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 09/28/2025 @ approximately 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Southbound, MM 62, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance





ACCUSED: Samuel Goodwin

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a single vehicle crash on I91 southbound in the town of Hartland. VSP, Fire, and EMS responded. The operator was identified as Samuel Goodwin (42). Investigation revealed that Goodwin was operating a Chevrolet S-10 and departed the roadway and crashed into the tree line. Throughout the investigation, Goodwin was displaying signs of impairment. Additionally, a controlled substance was found on Goodwin's person. Goodwin was medically treated for injuries and issued a citation for the above charges.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



