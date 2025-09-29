Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2005355

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION: VSP Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 09/28/2025 @ approximately 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Southbound, MM 62, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance


ACCUSED: Samuel Goodwin                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a single vehicle crash on I91 southbound in the town of Hartland. VSP, Fire, and EMS responded. The operator was identified as Samuel Goodwin (42). Investigation revealed that Goodwin was operating a Chevrolet S-10 and departed the roadway and crashed into the tree line. Throughout the investigation, Goodwin was displaying signs of impairment. Additionally, a controlled substance was found on Goodwin's person. Goodwin was medically treated for injuries and issued a citation for the above charges.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933


