Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance

Crash, DUI Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005355
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/28/2025 @ approximately 2002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Southbound, MM 62, Hartland
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Samuel Goodwin
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a single vehicle crash on I91 southbound in the town of Hartland. VSP, Fire, and EMS responded. The operator was identified as Samuel Goodwin (42). Investigation revealed that Goodwin was operating a Chevrolet S-10 and departed the roadway and crashed into the tree line. Throughout the investigation, Goodwin was displaying signs of impairment. Additionally, a controlled substance was found on Goodwin's person. Goodwin was medically treated for injuries and issued a citation for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
