Macao Union Medical Center officially opens PUMCH Centennial Exhibition on Culture and Medical Records

MACAU, September 29 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) held one of its series of anniversary events on 21 September. The event, titled the “Opening Ceremony of the PUMCH Centennial Exhibition on Culture and Medical Records,” took place at the Cultural Exhibition Hall on the fifth floor of the Administrative Building of Integrated Services. The officiating guests of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of the exhibition were: Wu Wenming, Director of the Macao Union Medical Center; Choi Kin Long, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, representing the President; Ho Silvestre In Mui, Member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Macao Union Medical Center and Acting Director of the Financial Services Bureau; Chan Weng Wa, Member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Macao Union Medical Center and Deputy Director of the Health Bureau; Lei Chin Ion, Vice President of the Strategic Development Committee of the Macao Union Medical Center and President of the Specialties Council of the Macao Academy of Medicine; Lo Song Man, Chairman of the Executive Committee of TDM; and Lok Po, Director of the Macao Daily News.

To carry forward the profound cultural and spiritual heritage of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), the PUMCH Centennial Exhibition on Culture and Medical Records was officially inaugurated on the first anniversary of the Macao Union Medical Center. The exhibition aims to provide the public with a deeper understanding of the PUMCH’s culture, medical achievements and life.

During the opening ceremony, Wu Wenming, Director of the Macao Union Medical Center, stated that under the leadership of the Macao SAR Government, and with the care and support of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the National Health Commission, the Peking Union Medical College Hospital and all sectors of society, experts from the PUMCH and colleagues in Macao have worked hand in hand, and in just one year, the hospital has achieved its strategic goal of full-scale operations.

Wu further pointed out that, as President Xi Jinping once said, “Spirit is the soul on which a nation relies for long-term survival.” For a hospital, spirit and culture are equally the intrinsic driving forces supporting its sustainable development. It is precisely for this reason that the Macao Union Medical Center has organized this exhibition, aiming to create a window into the PUMCH’s past. While showcasing the remarkable development of modern medicine in China, the exhibition also enables the public to appreciate the humanistic brilliance that lies behind the practice of medicine. The PUMCH Centennial Exhibition on Culture and Medical Records will become an important part of the history museum of the Macao Union Medical Center and will serve as a permanent exhibition for staff education.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Li Naishi, Director of the Department of Medical Records of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, delivered a keynote speech titled “From the Flexner Report to the PUMCH Legend.” Subsequently, Fu Tanping of the Department of Publicity of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital guided the guests through the corridor that showcases the PUMCH’s centennial history, providing them with an up-close view of the PUMCH’s spirit and cultural heritage.

The event welcomed more than 60 participants, who arerepresentatives from Macao’s healthcare sector, the Macaomedia and the staff representatives of the Macao Union Medical Center.