Macao Union Medical Center holds Open Day to draw enthusiastic public participation

MACAU, September 29 - To enhance Macao residents’ understanding of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) and to deepen their knowledge of its operational model and facilities, the Macao Union Medical Center held an Open Day on 20 September, attracting around 200 residents to participate.

During the visit, Deputy Director Lei Wai Seng and Staff Equivalent to Deputy Director of the Macao Union Medical Center, Shen Ning, first introduced the development progress of the Macao Union Medical Center and presented its environmental design to the public. Subsequently, they jointly guided the participants to visit the Specialist Clinics, the Ambulatory Medical Centre and the Imagiology Centre. Staff members from each department gave on-site explanations of the equipment’s functions and applications, enabling the public to gain a more direct and in-depth understanding of each department’s professional expertise and advanced technologies.

After the visit, residents took photos at the message wall and the instant photo area in the hospital lobby. Participants highly praised the hospital’s development and wrote down their blessings and expectations for the hospital.

This is the second year that the Macao Union Medical Center has held the Open Day. The event aims to give more Macao residents the opportunity to gain first-hand insight into its development, experience the PUMCH’s culture and service philosophy and further strengthen its connection with the public. The Macao Union Medical Center will also continue to align with the policies of the Macao SAR Government, give priority to provide public medical services, help ease the burden on the public healthcare system and strive to deliver higher-quality and more convenient medical services to Macao residents.