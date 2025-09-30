Equestrian Event Insurance Market to Grow at 9.1% CAGR from 2025-2029

Equestrian Event Insurance Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Equestrian Event Insurance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Equestrian Event Insurance Market Size And Growth?

The market for equestrian event insurance has been on an upward trend recently. The market size is projected to increase from $0.81 billion in 2024 to $0.89 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The historical growth in this sector could be a result of escalated investments in the equestrian infrastructure and facilities, amplified sponsorship and media coverage for events, a surge in international equestrian tourism, intensified adoption of tailored insurance products, and the ascending economic worth of competitive horses.

Expectations are strong for substantial growth in the equestrian event insurance market over the coming years, with forecasts predicting a size of $1.26 billion by 2029. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Contributing factors to this projected growth within the forecast period include the widening reach of online platforms, an increasing appetite for personalized coverage solutions, the development of regulatory and legal frameworks, the rise of specially designed policies for pricey horses, and a growing number of partnerships between equine organizations and insurers. Key trends slated for the forecast period comprise progressive digital insurance platforms for event insurance, customized policy development for unique equestrian disciplines, breakthroughs in technology for risk assessment and claim processing, the introduction of advanced wearable safety devices for both riders and horses, and the provision of global coverage options for international competitions.

Download a free sample of the equestrian event insurance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27662&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Equestrian Event Insurance Market?

The growth of the equestrian event insurance market is predicted to be propelled by the escalating demand for equestrian sports. Equestrian sports, which are either competitive or recreational activities that require horseback riding, performance skills, or driving, are seeing a surge in popularity as more individuals look for outdoor and wellness activities that blend physical fitness, mental peace, and a bond with nature. Equestrian event insurance plays a critical role in these sports by protecting the financial interests of organizers and participants from accidents, injuries, or cancellations, thereby ensuring the secure and smooth operation of events. As an example, between 2023 and 2024, according to British Equestrian – a sports governing body in the UK – there was a growth of 11.7% in federation memberships across 19 member bodies and a 13% increase in the joint social media followers of British Equestrian and its member body accounts in June 2025. Hence, the burgeoning demand for equestrian sports is a major driver of the equestrian event insurance market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Equestrian Event Insurance Market?

Major players in the Equestrian Event Insurance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Chubb Limited

• Markel Corporation

• Hiscox Ltd.

• Kinsale Insurance Company Inc.

• Canopius Group Limited

• Leavitt Group Inc.

• SEIB Insurance Brokers Ltd.

• Cliverton Limited

• Henry Equestrian Insurance Services Limited

• Event Insurance Services Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Equestrian Event Insurance Market?

Leading companies in the equestrian event insurance market are honing their focus on the development of advanced solutions like automated policy and claim platforms. These innovations are designed to simplify policy issuance, increase the efficiency of claim processing, and smoothly integrate coverage for event coordinators and attendees. Digital solutions such as automated policy and claim platforms are intended to facilitate both the delivery of insurance policies and the processing of claims in an automated manner, greatly enhancing speed, accuracy and the customer experience. Brokkrr Insurance Services, an American digital insurance firm, launched JockeyLine Insurance in August 2023, an exclusive digital platform for the horse racing industry. The platform offers automated accidental death, disability and medical coverage customized for jockeys all over North America. By enabling brokers to rapidly quote, bind and issue policies online, it streamlines the insurance process. Moreover, jockeys have the ability to digitally submit accident claims at the point of injury, thereby accelerating claims processing and decreasing paperwork delays. This platform is the maiden fully online jockey accident insurance system, with the objective to simplify and enhance insurance for jockeys and brokers in the horse racing industry.

How Is The Equestrian Event Insurance Market Segmented?

The equestrian event insurance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Coverage: Liability Insurance, Property Damage Coverage, Personal Accident Insurance, Business Interruption Insurance

2) By Client Type: Event Organizers, Stable Owners, Riders And Participants, Sponsors

3) By Event Type: Horse Shows, Competitions And Tournaments, Training Clinics, Rodeos, Fundraising Events

4) By Insurance Provider Type: Traditional Insurers, Specialty Equestrian Insurance Providers, Brokerage Firms, Mutual Insurance Companies

5) By Coverage Duration: Single-Event Insurance, Annual Insurance Policies, Seasonal Insurance

Subsegments:

1) By Liability Insurance: General Liability, Public Liability, Professional Liability, Participant Liability

2) By Property Damage Coverage: Stable And Facility Damage, Equipment And Gear Damage, Vehicle And Transport Damage, Natural Disaster Damage

3) By Personal Accident Insurance: Rider Injury Coverage, Medical Expense Reimbursement, Accidental Death And Dismemberment, Temporary Disability Coverage

4) By Business Interruption Insurance: Event Cancellation Coverage, Loss Of Income Coverage, Extra Expense Coverage, Contingent Business Interruption Coverage

View the full equestrian event insurance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/equestrian-event-insurance-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Equestrian Event Insurance Market?

In the Equestrian Event Insurance Global Market Report 2025, North America held the highest share in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes a comprehensive study of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Equestrian Event Insurance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Rideshare Insurance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rideshare-insurance-global-market-report

Livestock Insurance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/livestock-insurance-global-market-report

Entertainment Insurance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/entertainment-insurance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.