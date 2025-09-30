The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $15.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been an exponential growth in the size of the enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) market. This substantial increase will see the market value rise from $4.63 billion in 2024 to $5.90 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. Key drivers for this escalation during the historic period include burgeoning data volumes, amplified demand for process automation, escalating business intricacy, heightened customer expectations, and mounting competition pressure.

Growth in the enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) market is anticipated to scale up impressively in the forthcoming years, expanding to a valuation of $15.37 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. The surge during the forecast span can be ascribed to an increased focus towards autonomous enterprise procedures, an escalating demand for forecasting insights, an augmented emphasis on tailored client experiences, a rising necessity for real-time analysis, and growing cybersecurity risks. Notable trends during the predicted span include progressions in autonomous decision-making and hyperautomation, advancements in Large Language Models (LLMs), innovations in open-source agent structures, enhancements in cloud structure and cost-effectiveness, and progress in multi-agent orchestration coupled with inter-agent protocols.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The expansion of the enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) market is anticipated to be fueled by increasing cloud adoption. Transferring IT resources, applications, and services from on-site infrastructures to cloud platforms typifies cloud adoption, which enhances scalability, flexibility, and efficiency. The trend toward cloud adoption is driven by the provision of scalable resources, adjustable according to demand, and adaptable solutions for a variety of business requirements. Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) fosters cloud adoption through intelligent automation, dynamic decision-making, and expandable workflows, which optimize the flexibility and efficiency of cloud settings. For example, Eurostat, a government body based in Luxembourg, disclosed in December 2023 that 45.2% of businesses in the european union utilized cloud computing services like online software, computing power, and storage in 2023, reflecting a rise of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. Consequently, the escalation in cloud adoption is catalyzing the advancement of the enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Which Players Dominate The Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google Cloud

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce Inc.

• ServiceNow Inc.

• UiPath Inc.

• Automation Anywhere Inc.

• Moveworks Inc.

• Hyperscience Inc.

• WorkFusion Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Firms that are prominent in the domain of enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) are devoting resources towards the creation of breakthrough solutions, like platforms at an enterprise level, to streamline complicated workflows and enhance decision-making at an organizational level. These enterprise-grade platforms are robust, scalable, and secure software solutions, devised to sustain intricate business procedures and extensive organizational requirements. For instance, UiPath, Inc., an American software enterprise, in April 2025, unveiled the UiPath Platform for Agentic Automation. The platform boasts the UiPath Maestro, an orchestration engine that amalgamates AI agents, RPA bots, and human inputs, along with the Agent Builder, that allows fabrication of bespoke AI agents using low-code tools, and Intelligent Xtraction and Processing (IXP) for superior document understanding. These advancements improve operational efficacy, reduce manual work, and make automation scalable. However, the implementation of such complex systems necessitates significant enhancements to IT infrastructure and introduces constant governance and security concerns.

Global Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Type: Ready-To-Deploy Agents, Build-Your-Own Agents

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (Nlp), Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

5) By End User: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Automotive Information Technology, Telecom, Government And Public Sector, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Platform Software, Agent Development Tools, Workflow Orchestration, Analytics And Insights

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In the Enterprise Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. It is projected that the fastest growth rate will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

