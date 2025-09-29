AI Pioneers and Cybersecurity Veteran Launch Pax Intelligence with Industry-First 'SOAP' Platform to Premediate Attacks

Pax Intelligence is the first Security Orchestration, Automation, and Premediation (SOAP) platform. Engineered to prevent cyber threats proactively.

I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.” — Wayne Gretzky

TEL AVIV, CENTER, ISRAEL, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pax Intelligence officially launched today, introducing the industry's first Security Orchestration, Automation, and Premediation ( SOAP ) platform. Engineered to evolve beyond traditional reactive security, the platform leverages predictive AI to proactively prevent cyber threats.The company was founded by a team combining deep AI expertise with seasoned cybersecurity leadership. CEO Andrey Makarenko, a cybersecurity veteran with extensive experience developing SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) technologies, is joined by machine learning specialists Anton Goldshtein and Dmitry Makarenko. The technical co-founders previously built and scaled a complex product search engine indexing over 600 million items, mastering the analysis of vast, unstructured datasets.This unique fusion of talent has enabled the creation of SOAP, a new category of security solution. While traditional SOAR platforms are designed to automate the response to an attack in progress, the Pax Intelligence SOAP platform is built to automate premediation—the act of neutralizing a predicted threat before it can launch."Scaling a search engine to index over 600 million items taught us how to find needles in a global haystack. We learned to identify meaningful signals within massive, chaotic datasets," said Andrey Makarenko, CEO of Pax Intelligence. "We realized this exact capability is what's critically missing in cybersecurity today. Pax Intelligence applies our expertise in large-scale AI to predict threats before they materialize, giving defenders the decisive advantage."The platform addresses the core industry problem of security teams being overwhelmed and perpetually behind adversaries. By shifting the focus from reaction to premediation, Pax Intelligence allows organizations to move from a defensive posture to an offensive one.Core capabilities of the Pax Intelligence SOAP platform include:•Predictive Threat Forecasting: An advanced AI engine analyzes global attack patterns to provide warnings and actionable intelligence for premediation.•Comprehensive Threat Lifecycle Management: An integrated suite that manages threats from pre-prediction through to post-incident analysis.•Laser Focus and Customization: Intelligence is tailored to an organization's specific industry, technology stack, and geography, eliminating noise and enabling decisive action.•Seamless Integration: Designed to enhance the existing security ecosystem, the platform integrates with SIEM, EDR, and other tools to enrich data and trigger automated premediation workflows.About Pax IntelligencePax Intelligence is a predictive cybersecurity company pioneering the category of Security Orchestration, Automation, and Premediation (SOAP). Founded by a team of cybersecurity veterans and machine learning specialists, the company’s AI-powered platform provides the actionable, predictive intelligence required to stay ahead of evolving global threats.

