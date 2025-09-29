Digital Agency All Things Equal Offers Free Support to Struggling Charities Amid Funding Crisis

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leeds-based digital agency All Things Equal is offering free digital drop-in sessions to help small charities face their marketing challenges with confidence.The sessions run every two weeks at 11am UK time and are delivered over Zoom. All Things Equal has so far run seven sessions, helping over 20 charities with digital marketing – all free of charge. Feedback from attendees has been positive, with one describing the service as a “lifeline”, and many others walking away with a list of actions they can take to immediately improve their marketing.According to research by Charities Aid Foundation, charity donations have fallen by 11% in the last ten years.Co-founder of All Things Equal, Matt Saunders said: “Charities in the UK face a perfect storm – government support for their services is being cut, donations are in freefall and funders are struggling to meet demand. At the same time, the needs of service users are increasing, putting charities under extraordinary pressure.“Most charities have only one person doing all their comms, from email to social media to bid writing. That’s a huge burden to bear alone. Our support sessions not only give them space to share their challenges, but also provide a space to meet others in the sector. Often, people walk away feeling lighter, and with a handful of ideas to implement.”The team’s ambitious goal is to support over 1000 small charities through free drop-in sessions over the next 12-18 months. So far, attendees have included staff from many different types of charities, including sight loss, children’s services, domestic abuse, and community centres. All are welcome.Sessions run fortnightly, and charities can register to attend a free session by visiting our digital drop-in page

