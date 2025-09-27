【Celebrate World Tourism Day】MGTO organizes Tray Race and welcomes lucky tourist

MACAU, September 27 - The UN Tourism has designated 27 September as the World Tourism Day. Carrying on this long-held tradition, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) welcomed the Lucky Tourist at the port of entry, followed by the lively 2025 World Tourism Day Tray Race held in the afternoon to celebrate the World Tourism Day as a global observance together with residents and visitors. The celebrations manifested the city’s vitality as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Lucky Tourist experiences Macao’s “tourism +” with family of three generations

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes welcomed the Lucky Tourist of the World Tourism Day and gifted him with souvenir and electronic consumption card at Macau International Airport this morning (27 September). The Lucky Tourist was encouraged to explore and spend in local neighborhoods for community travel experience. Coming from Korea, Choi Wooil expressed his happiness of becoming the Lucky Tourist of this year. He stated that he has visited Macao for five times, but this is the first time traveling across three generations of his family, a group of five, for a three-day vacation. The main purpose of this trip is to enjoy a themed show and savor delicious food, and they also plan to take the Light Rapid Transit to explore different districts.

Souvenirs were distributed to visitors at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters throughout the day, to promote the World Tourism Day.

Exciting Tray Race engages visiting spectators

The traditional Tray Race was held in the afternoon. Divided into male and female categories, the Tray Race presented the first, second and third prizes as well as the Best Costume Award in each category. 178 contestants representing 32 local hotels and restaurants participated in the Tray Race this year. Contestants gathered at the Ruins of St. Paul’s for group photos before setting off. The Best Costume Award was themed as Star of 15th National Games this year. Contestants were encouraged to wear sports-related outfits in line with the upcoming 15th National Games in November.

The contestants set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, each balancing a bottle of Macau Beer on their tray. They ran down the lanes through the Historic Centre of Macao and delivered the beer safely to the finish line at the Senado Square the fastest they could. The Race was filled with excitement, attracting visitors and residents who took photos and cheered for contestants on the way. The event manifested the unique and vibrant charm of the destination.

Mascots Parade teems with fun

This year, 24 mascots took part in the Mascots Parade. The contestants included Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK from MGTO as well as other mascots representing different entities such as Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau, the integrated resort enterprises, community organizations, retail businesses and a tourism enterprise in Hengqin. Xiyangyang and Lerongrong, the mascots for the 15th National Games, were here for the first time to cheer for other mascots. The mascot contestants set off from the entrance of St. Dominic’s Church and waddled in loveliness to reach the finishing point at the Senado Square. They interacted with spectators along the way, filling the square with joyful vibes.

Winners revealed

The first prize in the male category of the Tray Race went to Rhoderick Robledo Garcia on behalf of The Venetian Macao, whereas Li Siting from MGM Cotai won the first prize in the female category. The Best Costume Awards in the male and female categories were presented to Zhou Chongwei representing Macau Fisherman’s Wharf and Li Linjiao representing Nüwa.

In the Mascots Parade, the first prize went to KABO of Municipal Affairs Bureau. The second prize was presented to Arnold & Annie of New Yaohan while the third prize was awarded to Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK.

At the prize presentation, MAK MAK performed the dance “Soar with MAK MAK”. Having won a contest in Hong Kong before, the Macao band Daze In White also shared their music works on the occasion.

Theme of World Tourism Day – Tourism and Sustainable Transformation

Since 1980, UN Tourism has designated 27 September as the annual World Tourism Day with the objective to promote awareness on the importance of tourism across the international community, especially regarding its social, cultural, political and economic value. The World Tourism Day 2025 is themed around Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, which highlights the transformative potential of tourism as an agent of positive change.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.un.org/en/observances/tourism-day.