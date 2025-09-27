Governor Newsom predeploys fire and rescue resources ahead of multiple hazards threatening California

SACRAMENTO – At the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) approved the predeployment of 10 fire engines, 10 incident management personnel, two dispatchers, one handcrew, one water tender, one bulldozer, and one unmanned aerial system with operator.

These resources will be strategically predeployed to Nevada County for Critical Fire Weather and Red Flag Warnings, as well as San Bernardino County ahead of heavy localized rainfall and potential mud and debris flows flows for the Line and Bridge Fire burn scars. The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches in Southern California, including portions of San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Local fire agencies identify when conditions in their community may require additional resources and submit a request to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials.

These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires and other critical incidents. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s emergency response strategy, reducing response times and ensuring resources are available when they are needed most. The preposition program is in addition to California’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, which remains available for emergency response support throughout the state.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this fire and weather event. Californians are reminded to: